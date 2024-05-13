WORLD
4 MIN READ
EU mulls to provide long-term security commitments to Ukraine
The pledge is part of a broader effort by Ukraine's partners to provide assurances that they will stand by Kiev for the long haul, with no end in sight to the war against Russia's offensive and no immediate prospect of EU or NATO membership.
EU mulls to provide long-term security commitments to Ukraine
The commitments will remain in effect "as Ukraine pursues its European path" and will be reviewed in 10 years at the latest, the document says. / Photo: Reuters
May 13, 2024

The European Union has drawn up pledges of long-term security support for Ukraine, assuring Kiev of more weapons, military training and other aid for years to come, according to a draft document.

The draft, first reported by Germany’s Welt am Sonntag newspaper over the weekend, sets out EU security commitments to Ukraine, which officials hope to conclude in June or July.

In the event of "future aggression", the document says the EU and Ukraine intend to consult within 24 hours on Kiev's needs and "swiftly determine" next steps in line with the commitments.

The document is part of a broader effort by Ukraine’s partners to provide assurances that they will stand by Kiev for the long haul, with no end in sight to the war against Russia’s invasion and no immediate prospect of EU or NATO membership.

"Building on existing support, the European Union’s security commitments include predictable, long-term and sustainable support for Ukraine’s security and defence," says the 10-page draft, dated April 12 and seen by Reuters news agency.

RelatedRussian offensive forces thousands to evacuate in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Ten-year commitment

Ambassadors from the EU’s 27 member countries discussed the text in Brussels last month and it is now the basis of discussions with Ukraine, according to diplomats.

Eight of Kiev's allies, including Britain and EU members such as Germany and France, have signed their own security assurances with Ukraine in recent months.

Officials stress such agreements are not the same as the mutual defence pact between NATO nations. Rather, they are pledges to provide Ukraine with weapons and other aid to bolster its own security and deter any future invasion.

The document lists nine forms of security and defence aid that the EU would continue to provide – including arms deliveries, training soldiers, defence industry cooperation and help with demining.

The commitments will remain in effect "as Ukraine pursues its European path" and will be reviewed in 10 years at the latest, the document says.

It does not specify the value or quantity of future assistance. Details of proposed measures will have to be agreed separately among the EU's 27 member states, which also provide their own bilateral aid to Ukraine.

The document notes the EU agreed to give 5 billion euros ($5.40 billion) to a fund for Ukraine military aid this year. But it stops short of pledging the same for the coming years.

"Further comparable annual increases could be envisaged until 2027," the document says.

RelatedRussia claims more advances after Ukraine ground offensive
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Switzerland acts to shut down controversial Gaza aid group's Geneva branch
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us