WORLD
2 MIN READ
White House urges reluctant Republicans to pass border security bill
The Biden administration is framing the border security bill as a positive step towards curbing asylum seekers, illegal drugs and increasing employment.
White House urges reluctant Republicans to pass border security bill
House Republicans say revived border bill "dead on arrival" as Senate plans to vote on it this week. / Photo: AP Archive
May 21, 2024

The White House has urged the Senate to pass a border security bill later this week that Republicans blocked in February.

"This bipartisan border legislation would deliver the significant policy changes, resources and personnel needed to secure our border and make our country safer," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Monday.

She said it would add thousands of additional Border Patrol agents, invest in technology to catch fentanyl and go after drug traffickers and add asylum officers and immigration officers.

"We strongly support this legislation and call on every Senator to put partisan politics aside and vote to secure the border," she added.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday that he would put the "strongest, most comprehensive" border security bill back on the Senate floor.

The bipartisan border bill would reform asylum laws, boost staffing at the border, stop the flow of drugs like fentanyl, and give emergency powers to shut the border, he added.

However, House Speaker Mike Johnson's GOP leadership team issued a statement saying the bill has already failed once in the Senate because "it would actually codify many of the disastrous Biden open border policies that created this crisis in the first place."

"Should it reach the House, the bill would be dead on arrival," the statement said.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden spoke with Johnson and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday as the White House pushed for the bill's passage.

"In these calls, President Biden reiterated that Congressional Republicans should stop playing politics and act quickly to pass this bipartisan border legislation," the White House said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Switzerland acts to shut down controversial Gaza aid group's Geneva branch
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us