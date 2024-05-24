Friday, May 24, 2024

1725 GMT — Aid access to Gaza is extremely limited with less than 1,000 truckloads of humanitarian assistance entering the enclave since May 7, the United Nations has said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that between May 7 and May 23, only 906 truckloads entered the enclave of 2.3 million people, where famine looms amid Israel's Gaza war.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said about 800 of those truckloads were food supplies.

OCHA said 143 truckloads passed through the Israel-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing in Gaza's south, while in Gaza's north 62 passed through the Erez crossing and 604 via Erez West. It said 97 truckloads have come through a US-built floating pier in central Gaza that began operating a week ago.

1824 GMT — Hezbollah targets Israeli tank, military sites

Hezbollah has said that it targeted an Israeli tank and military positions near the Lebanese border, resulting in casualties among soldiers.

The group claimed responsibility for attacks on the border outpost headquarters at the Israeli Dovive Barracks and a building housing an intelligence force in the Al-Manara settlement in northern Israel.

Hezbollah also reported an earlier attack on a Merkava tank in the Shatula forest near the Metula settlement in northern Israel.

1805 GMT — ICJ ruling 'important,' expects Israel to implement order: Norway

The Friday's ruling that ordered Israel to halt its military onslaught on Rafah, southern Gaza is "important" and Norway expects Israel to implement it, the Nordic country's foreign minister has said.

"Today's ruling from the International Court of Justice is important," Espen Barth Eide told Anadolu, saying the court reinforced the previously ordered measures that "Israel must abide by."

1756 GMT — Israel 'must comply' with ICJ ruling on Rafah: Amnesty

Amnesty International has said that Israel "must comply" with the International Court of Justice order calling it to immediately halt military operations in Rafah, southern Gaza.

"With this order, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) – the UN’s principal court – has made it crystal clear: the Israeli authorities must completely halt military operations in Rafah, as any ongoing military action could constitute an underlying act of genocide," a statement from the right group quoted its Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Heba Morayef as saying.

"Unequivocally, the ground incursion and the associated mass forced displacement it has caused, pose further irreparable risk to the rights of the Palestinian people protected under the Genocide Convention and further threaten their physical destruction in whole or in part," Morayef added.

1702 GMT — Türkiye expects 'swift' implementation of ICJ ruling on Rafah

Türkiye has said Ankara expects the implementation of the International Court of Justice order for Israel to halt its attacks in Rafah, southern Gaza.

Welcoming the order, a Foreign Ministry statement said: "No country in the world is above the law. We expect all the decisions taken by the Court to be swiftly implemented by Israel. To achieve this, we invite the UN Security Council to do its part."

1727 GMT — Gaza death toll hits 35,857 as Israel intensifies bombings

The Palestinian death toll has climbed to 35,857 amid relentless Israeli attacks on Gaza since last October 7, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave has said.

At least 80,293 people have also been injured in the Israeli offensive, the ministry added in a statement.

1646 GMT — Tel Aviv won't change Rafah course: Israel war cabinet member

Benny Gantz, one of three members of Israel’s War Cabinet, indicated his country’s military won’t change its conduct in Rafah despite an order from the top UN court to halt the widening offensive there.

Gantz said Israel "set out on a just and necessary campaign following the brutal massacre of its citizens," which included sending troops into Rafah.

"We will continue operating in accordance with international law wherever we might operate while safeguarding to the best extent possible the civilian population," Gantz said.

1642 GMT — Egypt, US agree to send aid to Gaza via Kerem Shalom crossing

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi agreed in a call with his US counterpart Joe Biden to allow UN aid through the crucial Kerem Shalom crossing to conflict-torn Gaza, the White House has said.

"President Biden welcomed the commitment from President Sisi to permit the flow of UN-provided humanitarian assistance" through the crossing, it said in a readout of the call, adding: "This will help save lives."

1633 GMT — All parties should follow international law: Canada

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, reacting to the International Court of Justice's order to Israel to halt an assault on Rafah, said she expected all parties to follow international law.

Freeland made her comments in a call to reporters from a Group of Seven meeting in Italy.

1549 GMT — EU discusses possible role in monitoring Gaza border crossing

The European Union is studying whether it could play a role in monitoring the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt after Israel's war on the Palestinian enclave ends, officials said Friday.

"We received demarches from different parties including Israel whether we could study the possibility to reopen it (the EU mission)," a high-ranking EU official said.

"Obviously this would not be in the current circumstances, not in war circumstances. We are talking about the future," the official said.

1532 GMT — Belgium calls for 'immediate' implementation of ICJ ruling on Rafah offensive

Belgium’s foreign minister has called for the “immediate” implementation of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling for Israel to halt its offensive in Rafah, southern Gaza.

"The violence and human suffering in Gaza must stop. We call for a ceasefire, the release of the hostages and negotiations for two States," Hadja Lahbib said on X.

1441 GMT — EU faces dilemma whether to support Israel or uphold int'l law: Borrell

EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that the EU has to choose between respecting the EU's support for international institutions or its support for Israel.

"What is going to be the answer to the ruling of the International Court of Justice that has been issued today, what is going to be our position. We will have to choose between our support to international institutions of the rule of law or our support to Israel," he said at an event in Florence.

1436 GMT — Hamas hails ICJ order for Israel to halt Rafah assault

Hamas has hailed the UN top court's ruling for Israel to immediately halt its Rafah assault but criticised its decision to exclude the rest of war-torn Gaza from the order.

The Palestinian resistance group "welcomes the decision of the International Court of Justice", it said in a statement, adding, however, that it expected the ICJ ruling to "put an end to the aggression and genocide against our people throughout Gaza, and not just in Rafah".

1426 GMT — ICJ ruling shows consensus against Israel's Gaza war: Palestine

The Palestinian Authority welcomed the World Court's order for Israel to halt its operations in the city of Rafah, saying it represents an international consensus to end the war in Gaza, presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh has told Reuters.

Hamas, which governs Gaza, also issued a statement welcoming the decision but told Reuters that it fell short of recognising that other parts of the enclave are under attack.

"We believe it is not enough since the occupation's aggression across the Gaza Strip, especially in northern Gaza, is just as brutal and dangerous," senior Hamas official Basem Naim said.

1415 GMT — ICJ's order is binding and Israel must adhere to it: South Africa

South Africa's Department of International Relations has hailed as ground-breaking a ruling by the International Court of Justice that ordered Israel to halt its military assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Pretoria stated that the ICJ's order is binding and Israel must adhere to it.

"We will be approaching the UN Security Council with this order," it said.

1413 GMT — Netanyahu to address US Congress 'soon,': House speaker

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address a joint session of US Congress "soon," House Speaker Mike Johnson has said.

"Tonight, I’m happy to announce something else to you: that we will soon be hosting Prime Minister Netanyahu at the Capitol for a joint session of Congress," Johnson said on Thursday during a speech marking Israel’s independence, hosted by the Israeli Embassy.

"This will be a timely and, I think, a very strong show of support to the Israeli government in their time of greatest need," Johnson added.

1359 GMT — Israeli PM to consult ministers after ICJ order to halt Rafah offensive

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has said he would consult senior ministers by phone after the UN's top court ordered Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in the Gaza city of Rafah.

1342 GMT — Israel must keep Rafah crossing open for 'unhindered' aid: ICJ

The top UN court has ordered Israel to keep open the Rafah crossing to ensure the "unhindered" access of humanitarian aid.

Israel must "maintain open the Rafah crossing for unhindered provision at scale of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance", the ICJ said in a hotly awaited ruling.

1328 GMT — ICJ orders Israel to stop its military assault on Gaza's Rafah

The International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to halt its military offensive in Rafah.

The World Court said that the humanitarian situation in Rafah has "deteriorated further" since the last court order, classifying the situation as "disastrous."

South Africa had urged the International Court of Justice to order an "immediate" stop to Israel's campaign, including in the southern area of Rafah, and facilitate access of humanitarian aid.

The International Court of Justice has no police to enforce its rulings, even though they are considered legally binding.

1209 GMT — Situation in Gaza is 'catastrophic and disastrous': Germany

Germany has pressed Israel to urgently allow the entry and distribution of more humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christian Wagner said the situation in Gaza was "catastrophic and disastrous."

"The Israeli government has stressed repeatedly that it wants to flood Gaza with humanitarian aid. Honestly speaking, that is not visible at the moment and that must urgently change," Wagner said at a government news conference.

"For this, it is essential that more border crossings are opened," he said. "It is also essential to secure the distribution of humanitarian assistance in Gaza. Hamas also has a responsibility here as well as the Israeli army."

1155 GMT — Macron to host Arab foreign ministers for Gaza talks: office

French President Emmanuel Macron will on Friday host the foreign ministers of four key Arab states for talks on Israel's Gaza war, his office said.

Joined by his own top diplomat Stephane Sejourne, Macron will discuss the situation with Qatar's Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, Egypt's Sameh Shoukry, Ayman Safadi of Jordan and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, the Elysee said.

1129 GMT — UK police arrest 16 at Oxford University Gaza war protest

UK police have arrested 16 people at a protest organised by a pro-Palestinian student group at Oxford University, in the latest flare-up on a prestigious campus over Israel's war in Gaza.

Thames Valley Police said the individuals were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of aggravated trespass, while one was also held on suspicion of common assault.

It follows protests in recent weeks at more than a dozen UK universities, including at world-renowned Oxford and Cambridge, emulating similar actions on campuses in the United States and elsewhere.

1054 GMT — EU's Borrell urges Israel 'not to intimidate,' 'threaten' ICC judges

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has urged Israel "not to intimidate" or "threaten" the judges of the International Criminal Court, whose prosecutor has requested arrest warrants for Israel's prime minister and defence minister.

"I ask everyone, starting with the Israeli government, but also certain European governments, not to intimidate the judges, not to threaten them," Borrell said during an interview with Spanish public television TVE, calling for "respect for the International Criminal Court".

0946 GMT — Israeli soldiers burn Al-Aqsa University library in Gaza

A photo circulating on social media depicted Israeli soldiers setting fire to the library of Al-Aqsa University in Gaza during the ground offensive on the enclave.

A photo shared by Israeli soldiers and media on Thursday shows a soldier holding a book while a fire burns behind him in the Al-Aqsa University library, one of the largest libraries in Gaza.

Israeli forces penetrated into some universities located west of Gaza City on two occasions: first in November 2023 and again in February 2024. During the two offensives, Israeli forces completely destroyed Al-Azhar, Islamic, and Al-Aqsa universities, the three most important and largest universities in Gaza.

0927 GMT — CIA chief Burns to visit Paris to revive talks on Gaza: Western source

US intelligence chief Bill Burns is expected to hold talks in Paris with representatives of Israel in a bid to relaunch talks aimed at finding a truce in Gaza, a Western source close to the issue has said.

The visit of the CIA chief to the French capital, expected on Friday or Saturday, comes after Israel gave the green light to the resumption of negotiations for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza in exchange for a ceasefire.

0748 GMT — Deadly Israeli strikes hit Gaza amid world court ruling due

Israeli forces struck Gaza as the UN's top court was due to rule on a plea to halt the military offensive over accusations of "genocide".

At least five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack that targeted a house in northern Gaza.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, at least five Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in the Israeli bombing targeting the Al-Fakhura neighbourhood.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that Israeli warplanes bombed the house in Al-Fakhura west of Jabalia camp resulting in casualties.

In southern Gaza, a local Palestinian source said military vehicles were advancing from eastern Rafah towards the city centre.

Urban combat has flared again in northern areas of the Palestinian territory, which Israeli forces initially entered months ago.

0828 GMT — Israel army says retrieved bodies of three Gaza hostages

The Israeli military said its forces had retrieved the bodies of three hostages in an overnight operation in northern Gaza's Jabalia.

The bodies of Israeli hostage Chanan Yablonka, Brazilian-Israeli Michel Nisenbaum and French-Mexican Orion Hernandez Radoux "were rescued overnight," and their families were notified after forensic identification, the military said in a statement.

Both Yablonka, 42, and Hernandez Radoux, 32, were abducted by Hamas on October 7.

0737 GMT — Israel cuts ties between Spanish Consulate in Jerusalem, Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Israel has severed ties between the Spanish Consulate in Jerusalem and Palestinians from the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that “in response to Spain's recognition of a Palestinian state and the anti-Semitic call by Spain's deputy prime minister to not just recognise a Palestinian state but to 'liberate Palestine from the river to the sea,' I have decided to sever the connection between Spain's representation in Israel and the Palestinians.”

Katz added that he has also decided to “prohibit the Spanish Consulate in Jerusalem from providing services to Palestinians from the West Bank.”

0427 GMT — Illegal Israeli settlers establish new outpost in West Bank

Illegal Israeli settlers established a new settlement outpost north of the city of Jericho in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported, citing Ayman Gharib, an activist with the Popular Resistance Committees in the Jordan Valley.

“Around 15 illegal settlers brought building equipment and set up a new settlement outpost about 300 meters from the Al Auja water canal,” Ghareeb said.

He emphasised that the canal is a significant source of water in the northern region of Jericho.

Ghareeb pointed out that the group of settlers had set up another settlement outpost in the same area about two weeks prior.

He said, “The creation of these settlement outposts aligns with colonial plans openly driven by the far-right Israeli occupation government.”

0311 GMT — Israel kills 10 Palestinians in new Gaza massacre — report

Israeli military has targeted a residential apartment in the main Gaza City, killing 10 Palestinians and wounding many others, Palestine's official news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that the Israeli forces targeted an apartment belonging to the Ayoub family in the Al-Sha'abiyah area of the city, resulting in the killing of 10 Palestinians, including children and women.

Several other citizens were wounded due to the attack.

0100 GMT — Israel kills 91 Palestinians in 9 massacres in 24 hours

Israeli army has committed nine massacres against families in besieged Gaza over the last 24 hours, resulting in the documented killing of at least 91 Palestinians. About 210 people were wounded in the interim, according to medical sources.

Local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 35,800 reported fatalities, with an additional 80,200 individuals sustaining injuries.

The majority of the victims are women and children. Meanwhile, ambulance and rescue teams are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense crews.

0115 GMT — Increased risk of Palestinian Authority's fiscal collapse

The fiscal situation of the Palestinian Authority, which runs the occupied West Bank, has worsened in the last three months, "significantly raising the risk of a fiscal collapse," the World Bank said.

"The rapidly widening gap between the amount of revenues coming in, and the amount needed to finance essential public expenditure, is driving a fiscal crisis," it said.

0100 GMT — Netanyahu to address joint session of US Congress 'soon': House Speaker

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will soon address the US Congress, House Speaker Mike Johnson has announced, amid Israel's ongoing war on Gaza.

"We will soon be hosting Prime Minister Netanyahu at the Capitol for a joint session of Congress," Johnson said, adding that the visit would mark "a very strong show of support to the Israeli government."

0015 GMT — UN expert urges probe of torture of Palestinian prisoners

A UN rights expert has called on Israeli authorities to investigate allegations of torture and abuse of detained Palestinians since October 7.

The UN special rapporteur on torture, Alice Jill Edwards, said she had received allegations of abuse against Palestinians held in prisons run by the Israeli Prison Service and in Israeli military camps.

She pointed to estimates that thousands of Palestinians, including children, had been detained since the war erupted.

Edwards told AFP on Thursday that she had been carrying out a "thorough review for the past two months" based on multiple sources, but that her investigation was continuing.

In a statement, she described receiving allegations of cases where prisoners were beaten, held in cells blindfolded and handcuffed for long periods, deprived of sleep, and threatened with physical and sexual violence.

2300 GMT — Gaza Health Ministry warns of hospital shutdown due to fuel shortage

The Gaza Health Ministry has warned again about the imminent shutdown of services at the Shuhada al Aqsa Hospital in the central part of the territory due to shortage of fuel.

According to the ministry’s statement, the facility's generators are expected to halt operations within three hours from the time of announcement.

It underscored the severity of the situation, saying that patients, individuals with injuries and premature infants are facing a life-threatening situation within the hospital premises.

Earlier in the day, Khalil Al-Daqran, the spokesperson for the hospital, said: "In two hours’ time, the hospital will be forced to discontinue operations due to the exhaustion of the fuel required to run the electrical generators, thereby endangering the lives of patients and injured individuals.”

“Despite our urgent pleas for fuel supplies over the past few days, our requests have been unheeded,” he said.

2210 GMT — Israel's Gantz calls for investigation of October 7 failures

Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s three-member War Cabinet, has called for an urgent investigation into Israel’s failures leading to the Oct. 7 faliure.

Gantz’s statement, made in a video posted to X, was another sign of escalating divisions in the Israeli War Cabinet.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who leads the War Cabinet, has put off investigating what went wrong on October 7.

"It is not enough that we take responsibility for what happened - we must learn lessons and act so that it never happens again," Gantz wrote on X. He has threatened to resign if Netanyahu does not adopt a postwar plan for Gaza in three week’s time. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the third member of the War Cabinet, has also urged Netanyahu to present a postwar plan.