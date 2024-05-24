China's military has started its second day of war games around Taiwan, with drills to test the ability to "seize power" and control key areas, the Eastern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army [PLA] said in a statement, days after a new leader in Taiwan was sworn in.

The two-day exercises are testing the "capability of joint seizure of power, joint strikes and control of key territories", said Li Xi, spokesman for PLA's Eastern Theater Command early on Friday.

China's military kicked off the war games on Thursday morning, surrounding Taiwan with naval vessels and military aircraft, while vowing the blood of "independence forces" on the island would flow.

The exercises — codenamed "Joint Sword-2024A" — come after Lai Ching-te took office as Taiwan's new president this week and made an inauguration speech that China denounced as a "confession of independence".

The drills are part of an escalating campaign of intimidation by China that has seen it carry out a series of large-scale military exercises around Taiwan in recent years.

The United Nations called for all sides to avoid escalation, while the United States — Taiwan's strongest ally and military backer — "strongly" urged China to act with restraint.

'Strong punishment'

Taiwan split with China at the end of a civil war 75 years ago. Beijing regards the island as a renegade province with which it must eventually be reunified.

As the drills got under way, Beijing said they would serve as "strong punishment for the separatist acts of 'Taiwan independence' forces".

Lai said he would "stand on the front line" to defend the island in a speech on Thursday afternoon, without directly referring to the ongoing drills.

China has repeatedly branded Lai a "dangerous separatist" who would bring "war and decline" to the island.

Beijing was further incensed with his inauguration speech on Monday in which he hailed a "glorious" era for Taiwan's democracy.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Thursday delivered a warning that included language more commonly used by Chinese outlets.

"Taiwan independence forces will be left with their heads broken and blood flowing after colliding against the great... trend of China achieving complete unification," Wang told reporters.

The drills are taking place in the Taiwan Strait and to the north, south and east of the island, as well as areas around the Taipei-administered islands of Kinmen, Matsu, Wuqiu and Dongyin.