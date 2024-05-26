WORLD
2 MIN READ
Malian opposition forms exile transition government against military rule
In defiance of the military regime, exiled Malian politicians create a rival government abroad, intensifying the power struggle.
Malian opposition forms exile transition government against military rule
Facing mounting pressure, Mali's military rulers now contend with a rival government formed by exiled opposition. / Photo: TRT World
May 26, 2024

Malian opposition politicians said on Saturday that they had formed a transition government in exile to rival the one governing the country, ruled by the military since a 2020 coup.

It was the latest manoeuvre by the civilian opposition since Mali's military rulers failed to meet a March deadline to hold elections and hand over power to a civilian government.

"The citizen assembly of the civil transition has today elected the members of the government," read a statement datelined Geneva and signed by exiled Malian politician Adaman Traore, identified as the body's president.

This "civil transition (government) ... is the only legitimate one in Mali", the text said.

It named the prime minister and defence minister of the rival government as Mohamed Cherif Kone, one of several prominent exiled politicians listed as members.

RelatedECOWAS wants Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso to stay in bloc, appeals for unity

Rival 'government'

The announcement came a day after the political movement behind Mali's junta-appointed civilian prime minister, Choguel Kokalla Maiga, openly criticised the military rulers for the first time.

AFP was not able to confirm whether Maiga endorsed that position or Saturday's statement by the rival "government".

The colonels have kept a tight hold on power, suspending all party-political activities and muzzling opponents, journalists and human rights activists.

Mali has since 2012 been plunged into a political and security crisis fuelled by attacks from insurgents and other armed groups, as well as a separatist struggle in the north.

RelatedUN mission in Mali officially ends after 10 years: Germany
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us