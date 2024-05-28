WORLD
2 MIN READ
Anti-Muslim hate in Austria reaches new high: report
Number of reported cases have risen sharply since outbreak of Israel's war on Gaza.
Anti-Muslim hate in Austria reaches new high: report
The Documentation Centre on Islamophobia and Anti-Muslim Racism calls for more attention to be paid to rising hate against Muslims. / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 28, 2024

Austria recorded the highest number of incidents of anti-Muslim hatred last year since it began keeping records in 2015, a report said.

The Documentation Centre on Islamophobia and Anti-Muslim Racism's annual report, released on Monday, was published on its website.

It said the number of reported cases has risen, especially since the outbreak of the Israel's war on Gaza on October 7 last year.

More cases were recorded from October to December than in the first nine months of 2023.

The first place where more cases were reported from October was schools, the report said. In the education sector, anti-Muslim incidents were reported by parents, pupils and teachers.

Overall, 66.7% of the documented cases took place online and 33.7% offline. Some 87.8% of the cases documented online concerned the spread of hate.

RelatedAustralian Muslim advocacy group wins landmark hate speech case against X

Muslims were dehumanised and compared to animals in online comments, according to the report.

Many would also attribute sole responsibility for anti-Semitism to Muslims, it noted.

It said 40.8% of all reported cases involved unequal treatment and 19.5% involved insults. The spread of hatred accounted for 8.9% and 2.6% involved physical assaults.

The remaining incidents were divided into the categories of vandalism (7.5%), police violence (7.3%), dangerous threats (3.2%), incitement to hatred (1.8%), bullying and stalking (0.8%) and other (7.7%).

In its report, the documentation centre emphasised that its statistics are a snapshot and that the actual number of cases is thought to be significantly higher.

The organisation sees the figures as a "worrying development" that is increasingly contributing to a division in society. The documentation centre, therefore, called for more attention to be paid to anti-Muslim hatred.

RelatedEurope knows it has an Islamophobia problem. What's being done about it?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us