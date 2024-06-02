WORLD
2 MIN READ
Former Iranian President Ahmadinejad registers new bid for post
Other prominent figures including moderate ex-parliament speaker Ali Larijani and ultraconservative former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili have also registered their bids following the death of previous President Ebrahim Raisi.
Former Iranian President Ahmadinejad registers new bid for post
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad puts his hand on his head as a gesture of respect to the media at the Interior Ministry, in Tehran, Iran, June 2, 2024. / Photo: AP
June 2, 2024

Iran's hardline former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad registered his candidacy for a presidential election this month, state media reported.

The Islamic republic goes to the polls on June 28 to replace ultraconservative president Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash on May 19.

Ahmadinejad, 67, held the post for two straight terms from 2005 to 2013, a period marked by a standoff with the West especially over Iran's nuclear programme and his incendiary remarks on Israel.

Like all presidential hopefuls, his bid is pending the approval of the Guardian Council, a conservative-dominated body of 12 jurists that vets all candidates for public office.

Ahmadinejad was previously disqualified from entering the presidential race in the 2021 and 2017 elections.

RelatedRaisi's death can set off internal power struggle in Iran: experts

"I am confident that all the country's problems can be solved by making maximum use of national capacities," he said after submitting his bid at the interior ministry on Sunday.

In 2005, Ahmadinejad gained worldwide notoriety when he said Iran's arch foe Israel was doomed to be "wiped off the map" and also asserted that the Holocaust was a "myth".

Nationwide protests broke out against Ahmadinejad's disputed re-election in 2009 and the state's response led to dozens of deaths and thousands of arrests.

Candidate registration opened on Thursday and closes on Monday.

Other prominent figures including moderate ex-parliament speaker Ali Larijani and ultraconservative former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili have also registered their bids.

The Guardian Council will announce the final list of candidates on June 11 after it has completed its vetting procedures.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us