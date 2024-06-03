WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several are killed after Israeli air strike targets Syria's Aleppo
Israel conducted fresh air strikes in Syria, focusing on the Aleppo region, Syrian regime media reports casualties, while a watchdog group specifies pro-Iranian militants among the dead.
Several are killed after Israeli air strike targets Syria's Aleppo
Recent airstrikes near Aleppo reportedly resulted in casualties, raising fears of an escalating conflict. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 3, 2024

A number of people were killed in an Israeli air attack targeting sites in the vicinity of the Syrian city of Aleppo, Syrian regime media has said citing a military source, the second reported attack on the country in less than a week.

The strikes at around 12:20 a.m. (2120 GMT on Sunday) "led to a number of fatalities and some material damage", the source said, without elaborating.

However, international monitoring groups said at least 12 pro-Iranian militants of Syrian and foreign nationalities were killed in an Israeli air strike on a position in the town of Hayyan.

Israel launched air attacks on May 29 on Syria's central region as well as the coastal city of Baniyas, killing a child and injuring ten civilians, according to Syrian regime media.

For years Israel has been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting the Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.

In April, Iran retaliated by firing missiles at Israel after a presumed Israeli strike that destroyed a building in Iran's embassy compound in Damascus and killed several Iranian officers including a top general.

RelatedDeadly Israeli air strike hits Iran consular building in Syria
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us