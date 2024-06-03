Turkish security forces neutralised four YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria and Iraq, the country’s National Defence Ministry has said.

Three YPG terrorists were neutralised in the Euphrates Shield operation zone in northern Syria, the ministry said on X on Monday.

It added that one PKK terrorist was detected in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, and neutralised by the Turkish Armed Forces.

“We continue to bury terrorists in their ditches,” the ministry added.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations since 2016 across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a YPG/PKK terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. the YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.