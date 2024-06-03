TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye neutralises several YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, Iraq
Turkish security forces neutralise three YPG/PKK terrorists in the Euphrates Shield operation zone in northern Syria and one PKK terrorist in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq.
Türkiye neutralises several YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, Iraq
Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA
June 3, 2024

Turkish security forces neutralised four YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria and Iraq, the country’s National Defence Ministry has said.

Three YPG terrorists were neutralised in the Euphrates Shield operation zone in northern Syria, the ministry said on X on Monday.

It added that one PKK terrorist was detected in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, and neutralised by the Turkish Armed Forces.

“We continue to bury terrorists in their ditches,” the ministry added.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations since 2016 across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a YPG/PKK terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. the YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us