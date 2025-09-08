WORLD
1 min read
Israeli warplanes strike Syrian cities of Homs, Latakia and Palmyra
Damascus condemns attacks as "flagrant violation" of sovereignty, urges UN Security Council to act.
Israeli warplanes strike Syrian cities of Homs, Latakia and Palmyra
Damascus condemns attacks as “flagrant violation” of sovereignty, urges UN Security Council to act / AP
September 8, 2025

Israeli warplanes have carried out new airstrikes in Syria, targeting areas near the cities of Homs, Latakia and Palmyra, Syrian state-affiliated media reported.

The strikes, which hit the outskirts of Homs and extended to the coastal and central regions, were described by Syrian outlets as another violation of the country’s sovereignty.

Syrian media did not immediately provide details on casualties or damage, and there was no comment from Israel.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry issued a strong condemnation, saying the raids "represent a flagrant violation of Syria’s sovereignty and threaten its security and regional stability."

Recommended

It called on the UN Security Council "to assume its responsibilities and take a firm stance to put an end to Israel’s repeated aggressions."

The official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said air defences were activated during the assault, which took place late Monday.

Residents reported hearing explosions across several provinces.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us