Israeli warplanes have carried out new airstrikes in Syria, targeting areas near the cities of Homs, Latakia and Palmyra, Syrian state-affiliated media reported.
The strikes, which hit the outskirts of Homs and extended to the coastal and central regions, were described by Syrian outlets as another violation of the country’s sovereignty.
Syrian media did not immediately provide details on casualties or damage, and there was no comment from Israel.
Syria’s Foreign Ministry issued a strong condemnation, saying the raids "represent a flagrant violation of Syria’s sovereignty and threaten its security and regional stability."
It called on the UN Security Council "to assume its responsibilities and take a firm stance to put an end to Israel’s repeated aggressions."
The official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said air defences were activated during the assault, which took place late Monday.
Residents reported hearing explosions across several provinces.