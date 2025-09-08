BIZTECH
2 min read
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Teknofest 2025 will showcase competitions in 58 categories, cutting-edge exhibitions, air shows, and hands-on workshops, drawing global innovators to Istanbul.
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
TEKNOFEST is organised by the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and the Ministry of Industry and Technology. / AA
September 8, 2025

Türkiye’s flagship technology event, Teknofest, will open in Istanbul next week, promising five days of innovation, competition, and spectacle.

The festival, running from September 17–21 at Istanbul Ataturk Airport, is organised by the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and the Ministry of Industry and Technology.

Since its launch in 2018, Teknofest has grown into one of the world’s largest tech gatherings, supported by dozens of government agencies, private sector partners, and universities. 

This year’s edition will feature 58 main competitions and 137 subcategories, ranging from aerospace and robotics to green technologies and artificial intelligence.

Teams advancing beyond the preliminary rounds will receive financial support exceeding $2 million, while winners will share prizes worth more than $1.6 million. 

Organisers say participants from around the globe will exchange ideas and push forward new advances in technology development.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye's Teknofest Blue Homeland hosts range of diverse events
Recommended

Beyond competitions

In addition to contests, Teknofest will offer air shows, interactive exhibitions, workshops, trade fairs, immersive simulation areas, a planetarium, and special student flight events. Attendance is free, with tickets available through the festival’s official website.

Teknofest traditionally alternates locations, taking place in Istanbul on odd-numbered years and in other Turkish cities on even-numbered years. It has also expanded abroad, with editions held in Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The 2024 event in Adana drew 1.1 million visitors, contributing to a total of roughly 11 million attendees since the festival’s inception. 

Last month, Istanbul also hosted “Blue Homeland,” Teknofest’s maritime-focused edition.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us