'Netanyahu could be prolonging Gaza war for political aims': Biden
An Israeli government spokesperson says it is "outside the diplomatic norms of every right-thinking country" for US President Biden to make such comments.
Biden said he warned Israel not to make the same mistake the US did after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks that led to "endless wars." / Photo: Reuters
June 4, 2024

US President Joe Biden has said Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu may be stalling on ending the war on Gaza for political reasons, according to an interview with the Time magazine.

The comments in the May 28 interview were made a few days before Biden detailed a proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, and as the Israeli prime minister struggles with deep political divisions at home.

Asked whether he thought Netanyahu was prolonging the war for his own political reasons, Biden said on Tuesday: "There is every reason for people to draw that conclusion."

Biden, who has been pushing for an end to the nearly eight-month war, also said it was "uncertain" whether Israeli forces have committed war crimes in Gaza.

He rejected allegations that Israel is using starvation of civilians as a method of warfare, but said: "I think they've engaged in activity that is inappropriate."

Biden said he warned Israel not to make the same mistake the US did after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks that led to "endless wars."

"And they're making that mistake," he said.

'Outside the diplomatic norms'

Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer, asked about the interview, said it was "outside the diplomatic norms of every right-thinking country" for Biden to make such comments about Netanyahu.

Last month, the International Criminal Court's prosecutor in The Hague requested arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his defence chief, over alleged war crimes.

Opinion polls show most Israelis support the war but blame Netanyahu for the security failures and would vote him out if there were an election.

Mass street protests have become weekly events, drawing tens of thousands demanding the government do more to bring home hostages calling for Netanyahu to go.

