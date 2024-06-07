The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) will continue its operations at its occupied East Jerusalem headquarters despite facing attacks, procedures and legislation from Israeli officials and activists, the agency spokesperson Jonathan Fowler said.

On May 30, Israeli authorities ordered UNRWA to vacate its headquarters in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem within 30 days under the pretext of UNRWA's "failure to obtain approval" from the Israel Lands Authority to construct the headquarters on that land.

In the first official response from UNRWA regarding the decision, Fowler said, "We learned about the decision through the media and did not receive any information directly from the Israeli authorities."

Fowler denounced the Israeli authorities' targeting of UNRWA, stating that "this is not the way things are supposed to be done regarding international diplomacy and respect for United Nations entities, as our headquarters is akin to a diplomatic compound."

'Here to stay'

"We are unequivocal about our stance. UNRWA has maintained a presence in this headquarters and another facility in East Jerusalem since the early 1950s," said Fowler.

"We rented the two headquarters from the Jordanian authorities under a long-term lease, as they had guardianship over Jerusalem at that time," he said.

"It's evident that there have been changes in the political landscape here since the 1967 war, but our position remains unchanged," he added.

The official reiterated the agency's stance by emphasising: "We have every right to be where we are. We are staying put, and the legal status quo remains unchanged for us. In fact, we are stationed here in an occupied territory under international law."

Responding to a query about whether UNRWA plans to legally contest the decision, Fowler clarified that his organisation "is not involved in the Israeli court system."

However, he noted that "according to diplomatic agreements, which extend to United Nations entities like UNRWA, being present in a location entitles you to certain diplomatic privileges, and these privileges are upheld."

Israel's decision to evacuate UNRWA from its headquarters in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood followed weeks of protests by far-right Israelis, spearheaded by Jerusalem's Deputy Mayor Aryeh King, opposing the agency's presence in the area.

Prior to the decision, these protesters had also set fires near the agency's headquarters, eliciting widespread international condemnation.

Concurrently with its ongoing war on Gaza, now in its ninth month, Israel initiated a campaign against UNRWA, significantly impeding its operations in the region.

Israel cited UNRWA's alleged "lack of neutrality" and the purported "involvement" of its employees in a Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023.

An investigation regarding UNRWA's performance conducted by an independent international committee concluded on April 22 and found that "Israel did not provide any evidence" to support its allegations regarding the agency's lack of impartiality.

Far-right attacks

Fowler disclosed widespread attacks carried out by far-right Israelis against the agency's headquarters in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood and its staff.

"They spat at us, and their children threw stones at our cars, escalating to the point of arson, which was publicly denounced by the UNRWA's Commissioner-General," said Fowler.

"Unfortunately, Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Aryeh King promptly responded with a post on X, stating: Expect more from the same people, and reiterated statements such as 'we will reclaim your headquarters, and we will take action against the agency's training centre in the town of Qalandiya, north of Jerusalem'," the official added.

"For this reason, we perceive that the attacks by the far-right in Israel are part of a larger pattern, aiming to eliminate us," Fowler said, stressing: "We are here to stay in East Jerusalem, and we will not relocate elsewhere."

Fowler highlighted that the Israeli targeting of the UNRWA "fits into a broader pattern that is escalating in severity."

He noted that "the most egregious instance" of this pattern is "the targeting of our facilities in Gaza and the loss of our staff members there."

He regarded the "disregard for United Nations personnel and infrastructure" as the "most alarming aspect" of the current situation.

Israeli targeting in West Bank

Regarding the Israeli targeting of the UNRWA in the West Bank, Fowler said: "Our employees in the West Bank are facing significant constraints on their movement, hindering their ability to effectively carry out their duties," adding that "they are unable to access our office in East Jerusalem due to difficulties in obtaining permits."

"We find ourselves in a situation akin to a quarantine period during the coronavirus pandemic, where our teachers are unable to commute to work, our employees face intimidation at checkpoints, and our right to unrestricted movement throughout the West Bank via UN vehicles is not being upheld," he added.

Fowler also indicated that he "personally" was targeted by the Israeli authorities in the West Bank.

"I was turned away at an Israeli army checkpoint in the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, despite them lacking the authority to deny us entry," said the official.

Fowler highlighted that the Israeli Knesset (parliament) recently passed, in its preliminary reading, a draft law aimed at stripping UNRWA of its privileges and designating it as a "terrorist" organisation.

He said: "We are closely monitoring the significant measures being pursued, but it's important to note that actions taken in parliaments, such as this draft law, often stem from individual initiatives."

International community's failure

Fowler affirmed that this is part of a broader pattern and an overarching campaign by Israel to dismantle UNRWA.

He noted that "UNRWA has been carrying out its mission to aid Palestinian refugees for over 70 years, not out of a desire to remain in the region and continue operations, but because it has a duty to fulfill."

He added: "Mandated by the United Nations General Assembly, UNRWA persists in its work until a just and enduring resolution to the Palestinian refugee crisis is achieved."

Fowler noted: "We are here not by choice, but because the international community has politically failed to address the longstanding refugee crisis."

The UNRWA was established by a resolution of the United Nations General Assembly in 1949, tasked with delivering aid and safeguarding Palestinian refugees across its five operational areas: Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, the West Bank, and Gaza.