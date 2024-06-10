TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Malaysia signs memorandum of understanding to purchase Turkish warships
Attending a ceremony in the capital Ankara, Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin presents Malaysia's letter of acceptance to procure the naval vessels to be built by Turkish defence firm STM.
Malaysia signs memorandum of understanding to purchase Turkish warships
SSB President Haluk Gorgun, who attended the event held at the secretariat from the Turkish side, said the memorandum of understanding marks a new chapter of strategic partnership between the two countries' defence industries. / Photo: AA
June 10, 2024

Malaysia signed a memorandum of understanding to purchase three Turkish corvette warships, Türkiye's Secretariat of Defence Industries (SSB) have announced.

Attending a ceremony in the capital Ankara, Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin presented Malaysia's letter of acceptance to procure the naval vessels to be built by Turkish defence firm STM, the SSB said in a statement on Monday.

SSB President Haluk Gorgun, who attended the event held at the secretariat from the Turkish side, said the memorandum of understanding marks a new chapter of strategic partnership between the two countries' defence industries.

"The successful execution of this project will ensure that the Turkish defence industry is prioritised as a provider in the Royal Malaysian Navy’s other projects in the 15 to 5 Transformation Program to be implemented in the coming period," Gorgun said.

He underlined that Türkiye would "develop together with friendly and brotherly countries, sharing our technologies, know-how, and expertise in the defence industry."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us