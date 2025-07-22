South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung has declared six districts as “special disaster zones” after days of torrential rains left a trail of destruction in parts of the country.

The wet weather has now subsided, though media reports on Tuesday said heavy rainfall was drenching parts of North Korea.

Around 19 people have died and nine were still missing in South Korea as of Tuesday morning, while 2,549 people were still displaced, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said.

Related TRT Global - Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting

Around 3,776 facilities, including homes, shops and factories, required clearing of water, debris and earth, the ministry added.

President Lee's declaration of special disaster zones - including in Gapeyeong on the outskirts of Seoul - gave authorities access to emergency administrative and financial support to aid victims.

He earlier told public officials to "spare no effort" in the search for missing people.

The president's approval rating slipped to 62.2 percent from 64.6 percent in a survey conducted last week during the rains, according to pollster Realmeter.