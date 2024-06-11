TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish airports host 82M passengers between January-May
During the five-month period, 37.1 million passengers took domestic flights while 44.9 million passengers took international flights, says the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMI) data.
Turkish airports host 82M passengers between January-May
The cargo traffic reached 1.7 million tonnes in the period. /Photo: AA Archive
June 11, 2024

Turkish airports have hosted 82 million passengers in the first five months of this year, the country’s transport and infrastructure minister has said.

The total number of passengers was up 12.7 percent compared to the same period last year, Abdulkadir Uraloglu said in a statement on Tuesday, citing the General Directorate Of State Airports Authority (DHMI) data.

Some 37.1 million passengers took domestic flights, up 11.1 percent year-on-year, and 44.9 million passengers took international flights, 12.7 percent above the last year’s figure, during the five-month period.

The cargo traffic reached 1.7 million tonnes in the same period, the minister said.

RelatedIstanbul Airport claims 'World's Best' title, sweeping five awards

In May, welcoming 20.2 million passengers

Istanbul Airport hosted 31 million passengers in the five-month period, up 8 percent on an annual basis, and 207,800 planes, 5 percent more than last year’s figure.

Sabiha Gokcen Airport, Türkiye’s second-busiest airport in Istanbul’s Anatolian side, welcomed 16.2 million passengers in the same period, 20 percent above the last year’s figure, and 96,700 planes, up 10 percent year-on-year .

In May, Turkish airports welcomed 20.2 million passengers, a surge of 7.5 percent on an annual basis, and served 200,600 planes, up 8.4 percent, including overpasses, with cargo traffic reaching 404,700 tonnes.

Istanbul Airport saw 6.7 million passengers with 44,700 planes, up 3 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

Sabiha Gokcen Airport hosted 3.4 million passengers with 20,200 planes in May.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us