TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Potential spread of war beyond Ukraine is major risk: Turkish FM
"It is increasingly becoming a war more than between Russia and Ukraine," says Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
Potential spread of war beyond Ukraine is major risk: Turkish FM
"Therefore, the timing of this peace conference couldn't be better," Fidan added. / Photo: AA
June 15, 2024

The Turkish foreign minister has hailed the timing of the Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland, adding it would be "more result-oriented" with the participation of all parties.

Hakan Fidan, in his address to the two-day summit on Saturday, said: "For more than two years now, the devastating war has been unfolding in the middle of Europe as a result of the occupation of Ukraine."

According to some estimates, the number of casualties is more than 500,000, he said and warned: "With each passing day, this tragedy could even get worse."

"Therefore, the timing of this peace conference couldn't be better," Fidan added.

He warned about the escalation of "two major risks" as the war goes on: possible spillage of war beyond Ukraine, deepening polarisation at global levels, and inherent risk of enrolling to weapons of mass destruction.

"It is increasingly becoming a war more than between Russia and Ukraine," he said.

"We have the Ukrainian peace plan in front of us, and Russia has recently shared some terms. Regardless of the content and the conditions put forward, these are important steps and glimpse of hope to start with," he said.

"I must also note that this summit could have been more result-oriented if the other party to the conflict, Russia, had been present in the room," he added.

'Türkiye ready to facilitate the process'

From the beginning of the war, Türkiye has been actively engaging in diplomatic efforts, Fidan said, recalling the Istanbul talks in March 2022 and the Black Sea grain deal.

He mentioned those developments as signs that "diplomacy and negotiations can really bring progress."

"Türkiye, as always, is ready to facilitate the process," he said. "We will not shy away from putting further efforts."

Noting that Ankara supports Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence, he added: "Our vision for peace is realistic, inclusive and practical. We are committed to crafting a way forward to that end."

"A fair peace will have no losers," he said, citing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us