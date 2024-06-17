WORLD
Israelis flood streets in rally, calling change of Netanyahu regime
Israeli protesters demonstrate outside the Knesset and march towards PM Netanyahu’s home, calling for change after a divisive military draft bill and Gaza war.
Thousands of protestors gathered outside Israel's parliament in Knesset to march Israeli PM Netanyahu's private home. / Photo: Reuters
June 17, 2024

Anti-government protesters have converged on west Jerusalem, calling for new elections in an effort to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who once again sits atop one of the most right-wing coalitions in Israel's history.

A wartime unity government fell apart a week ago when two centrist former generals, Benny Gantz, and Gadi Eisenkot, quit, leaving Netanyahu dependent on ultra-Orthodox and far-right partners.

Their hardline agenda caused a major rift in Israeli society even before October 7 and the ongoing Israeli war in Gaza.

The often weekly demonstrations have yet to change the political landscape, and Netanyahu still controls a stable majority in parliament.

Mass demonstrations

Following the departures of Gantz and Eisenkot, opposition groups declared a week of street protests that included blocking highways and mass demonstrations.

By sundown on Monday, a crowd of thousands had gathered outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament and planned to march to Netanyahu's private home in the city.

Many waved Israeli flags. Others carried signs criticising Netanyahu's handling of pivotal issues, like promoting a divisive military draft bill that exempts ultra-Orthodox Jews from otherwise mandatory service, as well as his handling of the Gaza war and fighting with Lebanon's Hezbollah.

"The healing process for the country of Israel, it starts here. After last week, when Benny Gantz and Eisenkot left the coalition, we are continuing this process, and hopefully, this government will resign soon," said protestor Oren Shvill.

