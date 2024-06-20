The US has cancelled a strategic meeting with Israel that was scheduled for today after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticised President Joe Biden's administration for delaying arms shipments to Israel, according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

“It's inconceivable that in the past few months, the administration has been withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel,” Netanyahu stated in a video posted on X Tuesday.

“The meeting was set to take place in Washington today and was set to focus primarily on the progress of Iran's nuclear program,” Haaretz reported.

“Instead of the delegation that was supposed to travel to Washington, led by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, there will only be a meeting between National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan,” the daily reported, citing a senior Israeli official.

Related 'Netanyahu will be cast as a pariah': ICC order deepens Israel's isolation

Shipments of American weapons

President Joe Biden previously halted some shipments of American weapons to Israel, alleging that it did not comply with protecting civilians.

Earlier in June, Israel inked a deal to acquire 25 US-made F-35 fighter jets for a total of $3 billion, according to a statement from the Israeli Ministry of Defense.

Last April, Biden signed a $26.4 billion aid package for Israel, including $14 billion in military assistance.

The Palestinians view the US military support for Israel as an effort to prolong the Israeli war on Gaza.