WORLD
2 MIN READ
US cancels strategic meeting with Israel following Netanyahu's criticism
Instead of the delegation that was supposed to travel to Washington, led by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, there will only be a meeting between National Security heads of Israel and the US.
US cancels strategic meeting with Israel following Netanyahu's criticism
President Joe Biden previously halted some shipments of American weapons to Israel. / Photo: AFP
June 20, 2024

The US has cancelled a strategic meeting with Israel that was scheduled for today after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticised President Joe Biden's administration for delaying arms shipments to Israel, according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

“It's inconceivable that in the past few months, the administration has been withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel,” Netanyahu stated in a video posted on X Tuesday.

“The meeting was set to take place in Washington today and was set to focus primarily on the progress of Iran's nuclear program,” Haaretz reported.

“Instead of the delegation that was supposed to travel to Washington, led by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, there will only be a meeting between National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan,” the daily reported, citing a senior Israeli official.

Related'Netanyahu will be cast as a pariah': ICC order deepens Israel's isolation

Shipments of American weapons

President Joe Biden previously halted some shipments of American weapons to Israel, alleging that it did not comply with protecting civilians.

Earlier in June, Israel inked a deal to acquire 25 US-made F-35 fighter jets for a total of $3 billion, according to a statement from the Israeli Ministry of Defense.

Last April, Biden signed a $26.4 billion aid package for Israel, including $14 billion in military assistance.

The Palestinians view the US military support for Israel as an effort to prolong the Israeli war on Gaza.

RelatedNetanyahu says Biden withholding arms amidst Israel's genocidal war on Gaza
SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us