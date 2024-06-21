Friday, June 21, 2024

1742 GMT — At least 25 Palestinians were killed and 50 others injured when Israeli forces shelled tents housing displaced people in the Mawasi area in western Rafah, southern Gaza.

The area was declared as a safe zone by Israel.

In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said the death toll from the Israeli attack on tents in the Mawasi area rose to 25, with 50 others injured.

Earlier, medical sources told Anadolu news agency that rescue teams were recovering the bodies of victims and providing treatment to the injured people after Israeli tanks targeted the displaced persons' camp.

1842 GMT —Israel will make 'necessary decisions' to stop Hezbollah: Katz

Israel said it will soon make "necessary decisions" to halt attacks from Hezbollah.

"Israel cannot allow Hezbollah to continue attacking its territory and citizens, and soon we will make the necessary decisions," Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz wrote on X.

While Katz did not specify the nature of these decisions, Israeli officials have recently threatened a full-scale war on Lebanon unless Hezbollah withdraws from the border area to the north of the Litani River.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army military plans for a wide-scale attack on Lebanon amid rising border tensions with Hezbollah.

1753 GMT — UN unable to pick up supplies from Kerem Shalom crossing since June 18

The UN has not been able to pick up supplies from the Israeli Kerem Shalom crossing for last three days, a spokesperson said.

"Since 18 June, the UN has not been able to pick up supplies from Kerem Shalom crossing," UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters. With humanitarian partners and relevant parties, Haq said the UN is working to address the lack of public order and safety, alongside other impediments to a humanitarian response.

"As the occupying power, it is incumbent upon the Israeli authorities to restore public order and safety as far as possible and facilitate safe humanitarian access so that assistance reaches civilians in need," he added.

1732 GMT — Qatar, Lebanon welcome recognition of Palestine state by Armenia

Qatar and Lebanon welcomed the announcement by Armenia to officially recognise Palestine as a state, according to separate statements.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry considered the move by Armenia as "an important step to support the two-state solution and achieve peace and stability in the region." It also voiced hope that more countries "will recognise the State of Palestine and strengthen efforts aimed at implementing the two-state solution."

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry, for its part, welcomed the Armenian decision to recognise Palestine as a state, stressing that it reflects Armenia's "commitment to the international law and the principles of equality, sovereignty and the right of peoples to self-determination."

1615 GMT —Gaza's 'total lawlessness' impedes aid efforts: UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has stressed the complex and chaotic situation in Gaza, describing it as "total lawlessness."

"The situation in Gaza became a situation of total lawlessness. Most of the trucks with humanitarian aid inside Gaza are now looted because this is a war that is different from any other one," Guterres said a news conference when he was asked about the UN efforts to overcome "the lawlessness" hampering humanitarian aid efforts in Gaza.

He told reporters that unlike traditional warfare where occupying forces ensure security and management of the territories they control, the conflict in Gaza is characterised by continuous attacks and bombings.

Saying that there is "total chaos in Gaza," where there is "no authority in most of the territory," Guterres stressed that "Israel does not even allow the so-called blue police to escort our (UN) convoys, because it's a local police linked to local administration."

He stated that this "lawlessness" has made it "extremely difficult" to distribute aid within Gaza.

1430 GMT — Israeli strike on Rafah camp kills 18, injures scores: medics

At least 18 Palestinians have been killed and 35 injured when Israeli forces shelled tents housing displaced people in the Mawasi area in western Rafah, southern Gaza.

The area was declared as a safe zone by Israel.

Medical sources told Anadolu news agency that rescue teams were recovering the bodies of victims and provided treatments to a significant number of injured people after Israeli tanks targeted the displaced persons' camp in the Mawasi area.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society confirmed the incident in a statement, noting that its medical teams are "handling a large number of casualties following the Israeli shelling in the area."

1405 GMT — Gaza's Rafah turned into ​war zone by Israel: mayor

Rafah Mayor Ahmed al Sufi said the entire city has become a military operations zone due to the expansion of the targeted area and the Israeli ground incursion.

In a statement to Anadolu news agency, Sufi said the Israeli army destroyed homes south of Abu Bakr al Siddiq Street and entire residential blocks west of the city in southern Gaza.

The US administration usually claims that Israel "does not conduct major military operations that cross the red line" in Rafah, despite images of the Israeli army's military offensives.

1344 GMT — Dozens killed in intense Israeli air strikes, artillery shelling in Gaza

Dozens of Palestinians were killed and injured in intense Israeli air strikes and artillery shelling targeting various areas in Gaza.

Medical sources told Anadolu news agency that several Palestinians were killed and others were injured late Thursday and early Friday in a series of Israeli air strikes in southern and central Gaza, as well as in Gaza City and northern Gaza.

Rescue teams retrieved the bodies of seven municipal workers killed by an Israeli strike on the Gaza municipality's parking lot, they said. "Search efforts are ongoing to find the missing victims under the rubble," field sources said.

1336 GMT — Japanese hotel refuses entry to Israeli man over possible ties to military

A hotel in Japan's Kyoto city refused accommodation to an Israeli man citing possible ties with his country's military engaging in conflict in Gaza, local media reported.

The city government has instructed Hotel Material in Higashiyama Ward that such an act violates a law prohibiting hotels and other facilities from refusing to accommodate visitors except under special circumstances, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

The hotel declined to comment, saying a lawyer representing the facility is handling the situation.

1329 GMT — Palestine welcomes statehood recognition by Armenia

The Palestinian Presidency and the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) welcomed Armenia's decision to recognise the State of Palestine.

According to a statement, reported by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, "the Palestinian Presidency has commended the Republic of Armenia's decision to officially recognise the State of Palestine as an independent and sovereign nation."

The presidency expressed deep appreciation for "this courageous and significant decision," viewing it as a "pivotal step towards enhancing bilateral relations and fostering peace and stability in the region."

1309 GMT — Two Palestinians killed by Israeli army gunfire in occupied West Bank

At least two Palestinians were killed by Israeli army gunfire in the city of Qalqilya in the northern occupied West Bank.

"Two Palestinians were killed after the car they were in was targeted by agents of the elite Israeli police undercover unit, Gideonim, in the northwestern West Bank town of Qalqilya," the daily Haaretz quoted the Israeli army as saying.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses told Anadolu news agency that an Israeli special force opened fire on a Palestinian vehicle, injuring its occupants in the centre of Qalqilya.

Israeli military reinforcements stormed the city, witnesses added.

1306 GMT — Twenty-four more soldiers injured in past 24 hours: Israeli army

The Israeli army said that 26 of its soldiers, including seven in Gaza clashes, were injured in the past 24 hours.

Military figures show that at least 664 soldiers have been killed and 3,892 others injured since Israel launched a war in the besieged Palestinian enclave on October 7, 2023.

The army, however, did not provide any further details about how the soldiers were wounded.

1305 GMT — Türkiye welcomes Armenia's recognition of Palestine

Türkiye welcomed Armenia's decision to recognise the State of Palestine, the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We welcome Armenia's decision to recognise the State of Palestine, following countries such as Spain, Ireland Norway and Slovenia," said the statement. The recognition of the Palestinian state is a must for international law, justice and conscience, it added.

The statement concluded that Ankara will continue its efforts for the recognition of Palestine by more countries.

1216 GMT — Gaza population entirely dispossessed of livelihood means: UN official

After nearly nine months of the Israeli war that started on October 7, 2023, the Gaza population has been almost entirely dispossessed of the means to ensure food security, shelter, health and livelihood, a UN official told journalists.

Maryse Guimond, from the Palestine office of the UN Women, spoke at a UN news conference after completing a one-week mission inside Gaza.

"What I have seen defies description," said Guimond. "The moment you enter at the Kerem Shalom crossing, and the fence closes behind you, you feel locked into a world of devastation.

"Homes, hospitals, schools, universities, daycare centres have been demolished. As you move toward the middle area, you see crowds of people — men, women and children — in makeshift tents, trapped in a world of scarcity."

1212 GMT —Lack of health supplies impeding services to sick: Gaza doctor

The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, the facility that was temporarily forced out of service due to Israeli siege, has warned of a serious humanitarian catastrophe in northern Gaza due to a shortage of medicines and other health supplies.

"The situation in Gaza and the northern governorates is dire. We are operating at minimal capacity due to a lack of medical supplies, consumables, and medicines," Hossam Abu Safiya told Anadolu news agency.

"The spectre of famine is sweeping through the region again, with a lack of food with diverse nutritional values. The only available food is flour, which represents just one part of the nutritional pyramid essential for the human body," he added.

He said that as many as 214 children with signs of malnutrition were admitted to the hospital in last two weeks. "Among them, over 50 cases were suffering from advanced malnutrition, and six were in critical condition and are being treated in the intensive care unit."

1110 GMT — Qatari premier says Spain's recognition of Palestine sends 'important message' to world

Spain's recognition of Palestine sends an "important message to the world," the Qatari prime minister said in Madrid.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was speaking alongside Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on the occasion of the first-ever strategic dialogue conference between Spain and Qatar.

"The Spanish kingdom has engaged in ethical and brave work that shows the vision of its government to defend international law," he said at a joint news conference, pointing to Spain's recognition of Palestine as of May 28 and efforts to get more Western countries to follow suit.

1025 GMT — Israeli army wants to leave Gaza, Netanyahu has 'other ideas', says military analyst

Israeli military analyst Amos Harel said the army wants to withdraw from Gaza, but that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "has other ideas."

In an analytical article in the Israeli daily Haaretz, Harel said Netanyahu "continues to declare that the all-out war against Hamas will continue for as long as it takes."

"He's again scattering promises of total victory to his supporters... In reality, what we have is a war that looks more eternal than a victory that's total," he said.

The analyst noted that "Netanyahu's supreme goal remains survival: to get through the Knesset's summer session and wait in the hope that Donald Trump will be elected US president in November."

0937 GMT —Israel 'pause' in Gaza had no impact on aid supplies: WHO

The "pause" that the Israeli military had declared in Gaza to facilitate aid flows has had no impact on deliveries of the badly-needed aid, the UN's health agency has said.

"So overall, we the UN can say that we did not see an impact on the humanitarian supplies coming in since that, I will say, unilateral announcement of this technical pause", said Richard Peeperkorn, the World Health Organization representative in the Palestinian territories.

"That is the overall assessment."

1047 GMT — Intense heat in Gaza could worsen health crisis for Palestinians, WHO warns

The World Health Organization has warned that scorching heat in Gaza could exacerbate health problems for Palestinians displaced by Israeli bombardment.

The World Food Programme has warned that a massive public health crisis is looming in Gaza due to the lack of clean water, food and medical supplies.

"We've seen massive displacement over the last weeks and months, and we know that combination and the heat can cause a rise in diseases," said Richard Peeperkorn, WHO's representative for Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

"We have water contamination because of hot water, and we will have much more food spoilage because of the high temperature. We will get insect mosquitoes and flies, dehydration, heat stroke."

1044 GMT — Israel summons Armenian envoy over Palestinian recognition

Israel has summoned the Armenian ambassador for a "harsh reprimand conversation" after the former Soviet republic said it recognised the state of Palestine.

"Following Armenia's recognition of a Palestinian state, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Ambassador of Armenia to Israel for a harsh reprimand conversation," the Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement.

Earlier on Friday, Armenia said it recognised the state of Palestine, the latest country to do so during the war in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians since last October.

0956 GMT — Russian foreign minister says Israeli actions pushed settlement with Palestine far back

Israel has pushed the settlement with Palestine far back by its actions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Speaking at a news conference in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Lavrov said Moscow cannot accept the methods that the Israeli troops are using during their military attacks.

"In reality, the destruction of civilians is happening, and most importantly, if we abstract from today's humanitarian tragedy, the most important thing is that these (Israeli) actions further delay the prospect of sustainable long-term peace in the Middle East through the creation of a Palestinian state in full accordance with UN decisions," he noted.

Lavrov emphasised that the instability in the Middle East in general directly impacts not only the adjacent territories, but that the militants also flee the region in the direction of areas neighbouring Russia - Central Asia and the Caucasus.

0848 GMT — 42% of Israelis prefer Benny Gantz as prime minister: Poll

An opinion poll in Israel has revealed that if elections were held today, Benny Gantz, leader of the opposition National Unity Party, would surpass Benjamin Netanyahu for the position of prime minister.

According to a poll by the Israeli daily Maariv, only 35 percent of respondents believe Netanyahu is fit for the position of prime minister, while 42 percent prefer Gantz, a former member of the country's emergency unity government.

The results of the Lazar Institute poll also showed that 23 percent of the random sample of 510 Israelis had no answer for their choice of premier.

0717 GMT — Israeli strike kills several Palestinians in southern Gaza

At least three Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli air strike in the city of Khan Younis, southern Gaza, the Wafa news agency has reported.

Yassin Muhammad al-Amour, Mahmoud Adel al-Najjar, and his son Adel were killed in the attack on the town of al Fukhari.

Several others were also injured in Israeli raids targeting two homes in the a Tuffah and al Shujaiya neighbourhoods.

Israeli forces also shelled the Zeitoun neighbourhood, northern areas of the Nuseirat camp, multiple areas of Deir al Balah, the town of Al-Masdar, and the Maghazi camp.

0650 GMT — Two more Israeli soldiers killed in central Gaza battles

The Israeli army has announced the killing of two more soldiers during battles in central Gaza.

In a statement, the army identified the soldiers as Maj. Omer Smadga, 25, and Maj. Gen. Saadia Yaakov Dery, 27.

The military said at least five soldiers were also injured, three of them seriously.

According to Israeli military figures, at least 664 soldiers have been killed and 3,871 others injured since the outbreak of the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

0300 GMT — US urges Israel to avoid escalation with Lebanon's Hezbollah

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has told Israeli officials of the importance to avoid further escalation with Lebanon and Hezbollah.

Blinken met with Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, the State Department said in a statement.

Reiterating the US' "ironclad commitment" to Israel's security, Blinken discussed ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and secure the release of all hostages.

"The Secretary emphasised the need to take additional steps to surge humanitarian aid into Gaza and plan for post-conflict governance, security and reconstruction," it added.

0015 GMT — Public back-and-forth between US, Israel not 'productive': US

The State Department has said that a public back-and-forth between the US and Israel is not "productive" after the Israeli prime minister responded to the White House's rebuke of his remarks on withholding weapons deliveries.

The White House slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying his "incorrect" claims that the US is withholding weapons deliveries are "vexing" the administration.

2330 GMT — Multiple casualties as Israeli warplanes bomb Gaza home

An Israeli air strike on Zaytoun neighbourhood in the city of Gaza has killed at least eight Palestinians and wounded many others, official Palestinian news agency WAFA said.

WAFA's correspondent in the area said that Israeli warplanes targeted a house in the neighbourhood, killing eight people and wounding others.

The fatalities and casualties were rushed to al-Ahli Arab Hospital, known as al-Ma‘madani, in the city, WAFA reported.

2302 GMT — Jordan calls for punitive measures against Israel

Jordan has called on the international community to act without delay to stop Israel from committing more war crimes in besieged Gaza and to lift its "inhumane blockade" on the enclave.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi made the remarks during a phone call with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, according to a statement by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

The statement said that Safadi urged the international community "to act immediately to halt the war crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinian people and to lift its inhumane blockade on Gaza."

He stressed that these actions are necessary "to protect the Palestinian people from massacres and starvation and to uphold international law and humanitarian values that Israel continues to violate with impunity."

2143 GMT — Netanyahu's comments over weapon deliveries 'vexing': US

New tensions have emerged this week between President Joe Biden's administration and hawkish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the Israeli premier's criticism of US weapons deliveries — comments the White House described as "vexing" and "disappointing."

The issue began when Netanyahu claimed in a video posted on social media earlier this week that the US administration — Israel's main military backer — has been "withholding weapons and ammunitions" from his country in recent months.

"Those comments were deeply disappointing and certainly vexing to us, given the amount of support that we have and will continue to provide," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told journalists.

"No other country is doing more to help Israel defend itself against the threat by Hamas and, quite frankly, other threats that they're facing in the region," Kirby said.

But Netanyahu appeared to double down, saying in a statement that he is "prepared to suffer personal attacks provided that Israel receives the ammunition from the US that it needs in the war for its existence."

2137 GMT — Greek Cypriot admin vows not to support Israel in war with Hezbollah

The Greek Cypriot administration has pledged not to provide logistical support to Israel in a potential war against the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

The announcement comes a day after Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah warned the administration against allowing Israel to use its bases in the event of a wider war.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib discussed the issue in a phone call with his Greek Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Kombos, state news agency NNA reported.

Bou Habib expressed confidence in the Greek Cypriot administration's positive role in maintaining regional stability.

Kombos said the Greek Cypriot administration does not wish to be involved in a regional war, underlining their stance of non-involvement.

Nasrallah said supporting Israel in case of war would make the Greek Cypriot administration a party to the war, and "Hezbollah would treat it accordingly."

2109 GMT — Israel kills Palestinian journalist in Gaza, brings media worker toll to 152

Israeli military has killed a journalist in besieged Gaza, bringing the total number of Palestinian media workers' deaths since October 7 to 152.

The Government Media Office in Gaza identified the victim as Salim Al-Sharafa, who worked as a presenter and journalist for local broadcaster Al-Aqsa TV.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said the war in Gaza has become "the deadliest for journalists" since it began documenting journalist killings worldwide in 1992.

1811 GMT — Blinken to discuss Gaza ceasefire with Israeli officials

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss ongoing work on a deal for a besieged Gaza ceasefire and the release of hostages in a meeting with Israeli officials, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Blinken will also discuss the situation along Israel's border with Lebanon in the meeting with Israel's Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, Miller told reporters.

