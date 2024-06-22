WORLD
2 MIN READ
CODECO militia blamed for killing 20+ civilians in eastern DRC
CODECO that claims to be fighting for interests of Lendu tribe carries out massacre of civilians in gold-rich Ituri province in northeast Democratic Republic of Congo, AFP reports.
CODECO militia blamed for killing 20+ civilians in eastern DRC
Eastern DRC has struggled with armed violence for decades as more than 120 groups fight for power, land and valuable mineral resources, while others try to defend their communities. / Photo: TRT World
June 22, 2024

CODECO militia members have killed more than 20 civilians in a village in the gold-rich Ituri province in northeast Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC], according to the AFP news agency.

AFP said Friday's massacre was blamed by local sources on the Cooperative for the Development of Congo [CODECO] militia which claims to be fighting for the interests of the Lendu tribe against the rival Hema tribe.

Another attack earlier this month in eastern DRC claimed lives of at least ten people. The attack was blamed on the Allied Democratic Forces [ADF].

Other attacks have been blamed on powerful M23 rebels, which Kinshasa blames neighbouring Rwanda for backing. Kigali rejects Kinshasa's accusations of supporting the Tutsi dominated rebel group.

Decades of violence

Eastern DRC has struggled with armed violence for decades as more than 120 groups fight for power, land and valuable mineral resources, while others try to defend their communities.

Some armed groups have been accused of mass killings.

The violence has displaced nearly seven million people, many beyond the reach of aid.

The UN peacekeeping mission in DRC, which helped in the fight against rebels for more than two decades before being asked by the Congolese government to leave over its failure to end the conflict, will complete its withdrawal by the end of 2024.

The three-phased withdrawal of the 15,000-force has begun in South Kivu province.

The government also told an East African regional force, deployed last year to help end the fighting, to leave the country for similar reasons.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us