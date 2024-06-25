TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
1,045 PKK terrorists neutralised over past year — Erdogan
Police and intelligence forces in Türkiye dismantle 603 organised criminal groups, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
1,045 PKK terrorists neutralised over past year — Erdogan
Erdogan stressed that the Turkish state would continue to pursue members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO). /Photo: AA / Others
June 25, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkish security forces "neutralised" a total of 1,045 terrorists, including seven who were on the country's most-wanted red list, during operations against the PKK terror group over the past year.

"A total of 1,045 terrorists, seven of whom were wanted in the red category, were neutralised in operations against the PKK/KCK last year," Erdogan said on Tuesday in a speech to police graduates in the capital Ankara.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Erdogan also highlighted the country's efforts against organised crime, noting that 603 criminal groups had been dismantled by police and intelligence forces at the local, regional, national, and international levels.

RelatedExplained: PKK terror group and its systematic abuse of children

Pursuing FETO members

He also stressed that the Turkish state would continue to pursue members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) — a group whose 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye was roundly defeated.

"The breath of our state's institutions will continue to be on the necks of the treacherous FETO members, no matter where they run," Erdogan said.

FETO and its US-based leader Fethullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 252 people were killed and 2 ,734 wounded in Türkiye.

Gulen has long lived in the US state of Pennsylvania. Since the 2016 coup attempt, Turkish leaders have sought the extradition of Gulen, but US officials have not approved this. The refusal to extradite has long been a thorn in the side of Turkish-US relations.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us