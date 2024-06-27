WORLD
NATO needs no 'Trump-proofing' and Rutte ideal leader for alliance — expert
Philippe Dickinson of Atlantic Council underscores NATO's enduring relevance as a linchpin of global security, highlighting Türkiye's notable commitment and steadfast obligations to intergovernmental military alliance.
June 27, 2024

NATO continues to remain a cornerstone of global security, steadfastly adapting to evolving dynamics and challenges on the international stage, a leading expert has said.

Philippe Dickinson, Deputy Director of the Atlantic Council's Transatlantic Security Initiative, emphasised NATO's enduring relevance in the face of evolving global security dynamics in an event held in Washington DC.

Dismissing suggestions that NATO needs to be "Trump-proofed," he highlighted the alliance's continued importance as a cornerstone of transatlantic security cooperation.

"I would sort of push back on the assumption that NATO needs to be Trump-proofed in any way because under former president, US commitment to Europe increased. I know that the political rhetoric, it certainly dominates, but the actual policy was one of support towards NATO," Dickinson said.

Amid discussions on NATO's strategic direction, Türkiye's robust commitment to defence spending stands out, according to the expert. Exceeding the two percent GDP threshold, Türkiye exemplifies dedication to NATO's collective security goals, Dickinson noted.

Confronting emerging threats

Talking about the imminent leadership transition within NATO, the Atlantic Council expert said that Mark Rutte, former Dutch prime minister's extensive political experience positions him to navigate complex alliance challenges and reinforce NATO's unity in confronting emerging threats.

"I think he should focus on completing the work of his predecessor (Jens Stoltenberg), because his predecessor has done extremely laudable work, and Mark Rutte — a lot of the challenges around this require really adroit political skills, and this is something that Mark Rutte has developed over a career in Dutch domestic politics," Dickinson said.

Looking ahead, the 2024 Washington Summit looms as a pivotal event. Scheduled for July 9-11 in Washington DC, the summit will convene heads of state and government from NATO's 32 member nations, partner countries, and the European Union.

"The supplemental (on Ukraine) that went through the US Congress a few months ago, the new package of support that the European Union agreed recently... I think those are the things to look out for in terms of Ukraine at the upcoming summit," he concluded.

