The Arab League's assistant secretary-general has announced that the league has ceased referring to Hezbollah as a "terrorist organisation."

In a televised statement on the Egyptian Al Qahera News channel the day after he concluded his visit to Beirut, Hossam Zaki said: "In previous Arab League decisions, Hezbollah was designated as a terrorist organisation, and this designation was reflected in the resolutions, leading to the severing of communication based on these decisions."

"The member states of the League agreed that the label of Hezbollah as a terrorist organisation should no longer be employed," Zaki said.

The official attributed this decision to the fact that "the designation of Hezbollah as a terrorist organisation no longer applies," emphasising that "the Arab League does not maintain terrorist lists and does not actively seek to designate entities in such a manner."

First contact

On March 11, 2016, the Arab League classified Hezbollah as a "terrorist organisation," with reservations from Lebanon and Iraq, and called for it to "cease promoting extremism and sectarianism, refrain from meddling in the internal affairs of countries, and withhold any support for terrorism and terrorists in the region."

The classification occurred shortly after the Gulf Cooperation Council countries designated the Lebanese Hezbollah as a terrorist organisation on March 2, 2016.

On Friday, the Lebanese daily Al Akhbar reported that Zaki visited Beirut and held a meeting with Muhammad Raad, the head of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc affiliated with Hezbollah. This marks the first contact between the Arab League and Hezbollah in over a decade.

According to a statement by the Arab League on Friday, Zaki, during his visit that began on Tuesday, held meetings with Lebanese officials, as well as various political and parliamentary leaders representing Lebanon's diverse political spectrum.

The discussions focused on de-escalating tensions in southern Lebanon since the onset of the Israeli war on Gaza, as well as addressing Lebanon's prolonged presidential vacancy, which has persisted for over 19 months.

Zaki's visit and statement coincided with heightened concerns over a potential escalation between Hezbollah and Israel.

Tensions have soared along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with its deadly offensive on Gaza, which has killed more than 37,800 people since last October 7.

Hezbollah has linked the cessation of its attacks on Israel to the end of Tel Aviv's onslaught on Gaza.