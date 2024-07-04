TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan's leadership boosts Russia-Türkiye relations — Putin
Russian president hints Western economic sanctions having negative impact on Russian-Turkish economic cooperation.
Erdogan's leadership boosts Russia-Türkiye relations — Putin
Earlier this week, citing the country’s strong ties, Erdogan and Putin expressed willingness for the Russian leader to once again visit Türkiye./ Photo: AFP
July 4, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised the role of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in promoting relations between the two countries.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday in Astana, Kazakhstan, Putin hinted that Western sanctions are hindering the development of economic ties between Russia and Türkiye.

"What is hindering (the development of relations) is well-known. What is helping (relations) to move forward (is) the political will of President Erdogan," said Putin.

Meeting Erdogan on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on Wednesday, Putin said: “Relations between Russia and Türkiye are progressing despite the current challenges in the world."

RelatedErdogan, Putin meet in Astana for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit

Warm relations

For his part, the Turkish president said: "Our country’s path is strong and continues to grow stronger, and we want to further develop warm relations between Russia and Türkiye."

Earlier this week, citing the country’s strong ties, Erdogan and Putin expressed willingness for the Russian leader to once again visit Türkiye.

The leaders are known to have frequent phone calls to discuss bilateral and regional issues.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us