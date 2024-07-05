WORLD
2 MIN READ
4.5M people internally displaced in Ethiopia as of June: UN report
Displacement is primarily due to conflicts persisting in northern and central regions of the country, coupled with climatic conditions, says UNOCHA.
4.5M people internally displaced in Ethiopia as of June: UN report
The report stressed the need for sustained support and durable solutions. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 5, 2024

Ethiopia is grappling with a severe internal displacement crisis, with an estimated 4.5 million people forced from their homes primarily due to conflict as of June, a UN report has said.

The Somali, Oromia and Tigray regions are the most affected, according to the report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Thursday, with many displaced for prolonged periods.

Over half of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) have been uprooted for more than a year, while an additional 23 percent have been displaced for two to four years and 11 percent for five years or more.

Efforts to mitigate the crisis have facilitated the return of 3.3 million IDPs to their areas of origin since January 2022. However, the total number of internally displaced persons remains high due to ongoing conflicts and climatic crises that have exacerbated the situation.

The report stressed the need for sustained support and durable solutions, including facilitating returns where security conditions permit, supporting local integration and maintaining robust monitoring systems.

Ethiopia's displacement crisis remains a significant humanitarian concern, the report noted, with continued conflict driving instability and displacement across the country.

RelatedOver 50,000 displaced by clashes in northern Ethiopia: UN
SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us