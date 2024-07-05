Donald Trump has distanced himself from Project 2025, a sweeping federal government overhaul proposed by his longtime allies and former administration officials, a decision that came after the think-tank leader behind the programme hinted at a potential "second American Revolution."

"I know nothing about Project 2025," Trump posted on his social media website on Friday.

"I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they're saying, and some of the things they're saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal. Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them."

Trump has detailed his own agenda for government reform if re-elected, proposing the largest deportation operation of undocumented immigrants in US history and considering tariffs on all imports.

His campaign has previously warned outside allies not to presume to speak for the former president and suggested their transition-in-waiting efforts were unhelpful.

The Heritage Foundation think-tank is spearheading Project 2025 — a conservative initiative aimed at implementing significant government reforms, alleging corruption by the left-wing.

Project 2025 outlines a dramatic expansion of presidential power and a plan to reportedly fire as many as 50,000 government workers to replace them with Trump loyalists.

There are four pillars the project aims to build upon:

— Restore the family as the centrepiece of American life and protect children.

— Dismantle the administrative state and return self-governance to the American people.

— Defend the nation's sovereignty, borders, and bounty against global threats.

— Secure the God-given individual rights to live freely — what the US Constitution calls "the Blessings of Liberty."

What will be affected?

The plan will affect a wide range of topics that concern the American public, from immigration, abortion, climate and education.

Immigration, for example, will be met with increased funding for the wall on the US-Mexico border. Other proposals suggest an increased fee on immigrants.

Regarding climate policy, global carbon reduction targets would be replaced with initiatives to boost energy production and security. The proposal advocates for cuts in renewable energy investments and urges the next president, whether Trump or another, to cease hostility towards oil and natural gas.

Unlike some other extreme stances, the project doesn't push for a nationwide ban on abortion. It proposes, however, withdrawing the abortion pill mifepristone from the market.

The project also seeks to outlaw pornography and warns companies providing access to such content of potential shutdowns. It also opposes what it terms the "woke" agenda and advocates for increased parental control in schools.

'Second American Revolution'

Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts said on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast on Tuesday that Republicans are "in the process of taking this country back."

Former US Representative Dave Brat of Virginia hosted the show for Bannon, who is serving a four-month prison term.

"We are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be," Roberts said.

Those remarks spread widely online and drew strong criticism from President Joe Biden's campaign. In a statement, they accused Trump and his allies of harbouring fantasies of a violent revolution aimed at undermining the fundamental principles of America.

"Trump's campaign advisors and close allies wrote it — and are doing everything they can to elect him so he can execute their playbook immediately," the Biden campaign says on its website.