TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Chinese carmaker to build factory in Türkiye
Atmo Group says Chinese brands focused on the localisation of their production facilities to enter Türkiye and the EU markets.
Chinese carmaker to build factory in Türkiye
SWM, an Italian brand, was purchased by Chinese leading automobile producer Shineray Group in 2014. / Photo: AA
July 8, 2024

Chinese vehicle producer SWM applied for building a car manufacturing plant in Türkiye, the firm's representative Atmo Group has announced.

Atmo Group said on Monday Chinese brands focused on the localisation of their production facilities to enter Türkiye and the EU markets.

Anto Chernov, the CEO of Atmo, said: "Atmo Group is interested in investing and developing more projects in Türkiye, our number of employees in Türkiye has doubled compared to last year, our revenue is growing every year and we have a long-term plan for development.

"We are currently working on a production facility with an annual production capacity of more than 50,000 vehicles."

The production facility should meet the needs of the Turkish market and will also focus on exports to the Balkan countries and other markets in the EU region, he stressed.

"We started negotiations with the Turkish Ministry of Industry months ago for production in Türkiye, and we are in talks with the Turkish Ministry of Trade and the Turkish Investment Office," he noted.

SWM, an Italian brand, was purchased by Chinese leading automobile producer Shineray Group in 2014.

The brand entered the Turkish market at the end of 2023 and determined the country as the center of its global growth strategy, Atmo recalled.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us