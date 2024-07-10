NATO summit has commenced in Washington, DC, against the backdrop of ongoing wars in Ukraine and on besieged Gaza, with leaders focusing on strategic responses and reinforcing alliances amidst these pressing global crises.

Over the next two days, a series of high-profile events are set to unfold, including a bilateral meeting between President Joe Biden and newly elected UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Additionally, meetings are taking place between EU and NATO's Asia-Pacific partners, alongside more than 20 sessions between various NATO allies and partners who have pledged bilateral security agreements with Ukraine.

Thursday evening will feature a rare solo press conference by Biden.

These engagements mark a critical juncture in international diplomacy, highlighting the importance of collective action in addressing global challenges. The NATO summit, culminating on Thursday, underscores efforts towards reinforcing strategic alliances and fostering global security and cooperation.

2220 GMT — Zelenskyy urges immediate action against Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the world must not wait for November to drive back Russia's offensive against his country.

He said the world was waiting to see what would happen in November when voters are expected to decide between incumbent US President Biden and Republican opponent Donald Trump.

"Everyone is waiting for November. Americans are waiting for November, in Europe, Middle East, in the Pacific, the whole world is looking towards November and, truly speaking, (RussianPresident Vladimir) Putin awaits November too," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president added that there needed to be action before then to defeat Russia in its war against Ukraine.

2326 GMT — Turkish President Erdogan and Hungarian PM Orban hold talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the US for talks on the sidelines of the ongoing NATO summit.

Both leaders discussed bilateral ties and regional and global issues.

Holding a closed-door meeting, Erdogan told Orban that Türkiye is continuing its peaceful efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war and Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan also underlined that the international community should increase its efforts to ensure peace in these regions.

The president told Orban that Ankara expects support for revitalising Türkiye’s European Union accession process and advancing relations with the bloc during Hungary's term presidency.

Relations between Türkiye and Hungary were elevated to the level of a strategic partnership in 2013 after the establishment of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. The friendly ties have gained momentum in every field in recent years.

Last December, the two countries celebrated the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Earlier, Erdogan attended the celebration for NATO's 75th anniversary in the US after receiving a warm welcome in Washington, DC. He also attended a meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the heads of state and government level, where NATO chief and US president delivered opening remarks.

2340 GMT — Trump foreign policy adviser meets European officials

Several high-ranking European officials have met with a top foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump during the ongoing NATO summit in Washington DC, as America's allies gird for the possible reelection of the former president.

Keith Kellogg, a retired lieutenant general who served as the chief of staff to Trump's National Security Council, told Reuters he has met several European officials in recent days, including foreign ministers.

He did not disclose the identities of those foreign officials nor what was discussed during those talks.

2215 GMT — Blinken, Stoltenberg discuss NATO membership 'bridge' for Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg have discussed the alliance's plans to develop a membership "bridge" for Ukraine as Kiev continues to combat Russia's offensive.

Blinken and Stoltenberg discussed what the State Department described as "expected decisions" during a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council "to build a bridge to NATO membership while enabling Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression, today and in the future." "The leaders welcomed significant progress in burden sharing, with over two-thirds of Allies now meeting the pledge to commit two percent of GDP to defense spending.

They discussed expected decisions at Thursday’s NATO-Ukraine Council to build a bridge to NATO membership while enabling Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression, today and in the future," Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US State Department said.

2215 GMT — Biden welcomes NATO leaders, says Ukraine can and will stop Putin

Biden has welcomed allies at the summit, saying: It's a pleasure to host you in this milestone year, to look back with pride at all we've achieved, and look ahead to our shared future with strength and resolve," Biden said.

"Today NATO is more powerful than ever."

He said Putin wants nothing less than Ukraine's total subjugation, to end Ukraine's democracy, and to destroy Ukraine's culture, and to wipe Ukraine off the map.

"And you know Putin won't stop in Ukraine. Make no mistake: Ukraine can and will stop Putin."

2200 GMT — Jens Stoltenberg awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Biden has awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Jens Stoltenberg, recognising his outstanding leadership as NATO Secretary General.

Stoltenberg's dedication to strengthening transatlantic ties and promoting global security has been pivotal during challenging times, Biden said.

The honour underscores the outgoing Secretary General's significant contributions to advancing peace and cooperation among NATO allies and beyond, the citation read.

2150 GMT — US, allies to give four Patriot systems to Ukraine

The United States, Germany, Romania and the Netherlands have confirmed in a statement at NATO's 75th anniversary summit in Washington that they were giving Ukraine Patriot air defence systems.

According to the statement, the US, Germany and Romania will send Ukraine additional Patriot batteries, while the Netherlands and others will provide Patriot components to make up one more battery.

Italy will provide a SAMP-T air defence system.

Other allies, including Canada, Norway, Spain and the United Kingdom, will provide a number of other systems that will help Ukraine expand its coverage. Those systems include NASAMS, HAWKs, IRIS T-SLM, IRIS T-SLS and Gepards. And other nations have agreed to provide munitions for those systems.