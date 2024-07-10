Azerbaijan's diplomatic presence has soared in recent years thanks to a well-crafted policy and strategy. Leveraging its strategic location, natural resources, and proactive foreign policy, Azerbaijan has strengthened international alliances and enhanced its influence.

As neighbouring Armenia becomes more isolated, Azerbaijan's calculated manoeuvres showcase its strategic foresight and growing prowess.

At the crossroads of cultural, economic, and political trends, Azerbaijan has been wielding soft power as the cornerstone of its global strategy. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, for instance, operating since 2004 under the guidance of the country's vice president and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, has notably engaged in projects such as the restoration of Strasbourg Cathedral and monuments at the Palace of Versailles. In recent years, it has also contributed to the modernisation of educational institutions in Russia and the Netherlands.

Through deliberate actions, it has become a game-changer both regionally and globally. By carefully balancing its relations with neighbouring Russia and building constructive ties with the West, Azerbaijan has strategically used its economic potential, responded rapidly to humanitarian crises, and excelled in public, cultural, and sports diplomacy.

Economic potential

One of the significant factors behind Azerbaijan's rise in global diplomacy is its strategic use of economic power. Diplomatic success largely hinges on the effective management of financial resources, and Baku has adeptly leveraged its substantial energy reserves and commercial alliances to boost its global standing.

As a critical player in the worldwide energy market, Azerbaijan has become a significant producer and exporter of oil and natural gas.

Initiatives such as the Southern Gas Corridor, the Baku International Sea Trade Port, and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway highlight the country's economic and diplomatic efforts.

Additionally, Baku's pursuit of economic diversification through various trade agreements and alliances has significantly expanded its diplomatic network.

Responding to international crises

Another pivotal factor bolstering Azerbaijan's diplomatic power is its swift response to international crises, a vital element of its soft power strategy.

Azerbaijan has actively participated in humanitarian projects in recent years, notably in Pakistan, through the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. It has extended aid to crisis-stricken countries in the Middle East, such as Yemen and Lebanon.

A prime example of Baku strengthening diplomatic ties with the West is its substantial financial and humanitarian support to Ukraine. Despite its close relations with Moscow, Azerbaijan's provision of 15 million euros in cash and 720 tons of humanitarian aid to Kiev has enhanced its diplomatic relations with Western nations.

This responsiveness underscores Azerbaijan's ability to address global challenges and contribute significantly to humanitarian efforts. By swiftly addressing crises, Azerbaijan demonstrates diplomatic agility and proactive engagement in resolving urgent international issues.

Public diplomacy

Additionally, Azerbaijan has dedicated substantial resources to public diplomacy, aiming to build goodwill and promote international collaboration.

For example, Azerbaijan has adeptly employed digital diplomacy through various online initiatives to inform the global audience about its longstanding conflict with Armenia and justify its stance.

This was particularly crucial during the 44-day war to liberate Karabakh, where Azerbaijan aimed to prove its legitimacy and adherence to international law.

Moreover, Azerbaijan successfully countered unfounded accusations from Armenia, preventing diplomatic pressure against Baku and carrying its battlefield victories in the diplomatic sphere.

By strategically utilising both traditional and digital media and engaging influential institutions and organisations, Baku has effectively communicated its intentions, messages, and expectations to its diplomatic counterparts. This transparent approach has shaped diplomatic relations and clarified Azerbaijan's interactions with other nations.

Cultural and sports diplomacy

As Azerbaijan has increased its global presence, it has effectively utilised cultural and sporting diplomacy, leveraging these invisible pillars of international relations. In this context, it has showcased its heritage and hospitality to a global audience by hosting events such as the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest, the 2015 European Games, Euro 2020 matches held in Baku, and numerous Formula 1 races.

These events have allowed Azerbaijan to display its cultural richness and hospitality while serving as a platform for cultural exchange and diplomatic initiatives.

Additionally, by offering various academic programs and scholarships, Azerbaijan has attracted international students and academics to the country, expanding its global network and fostering educational cooperation with other states.

In contrast, neighbouring Armenia has not only struggled to maintain its global position, but has also become increasingly lonely.

Armenia's isolation

While Azerbaijan ascends in diplomacy, Armenia finds itself increasingly isolated, navigating this solitude amidst pressures that have led to strategic missteps.

This isolation stems partly from Yerevan's diminishing reliance on its longstanding ally, Russia. This was notably highlighted during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in which Moscow did not adopt an evident pro-Armenian stance. This divergence led to mutual accusations between Armenia and Russia, further straining their relations.

Facing a lack of natural allies, Armenia has made a risky diplomatic move by seeking closer ties with the United States, indirectly criticising Russia as an unreliable partner.

However, this simulated shift towards the US has potentially placed Armenia under political and military threat. Domestically, public backlash and street protests against the government have also impacted Armenia's global diplomatic standing, weakening its position.

As Armenia navigates these challenges, its diplomatic manoeuvres have inadvertently strengthened Azerbaijan's position in the region and beyond, underscoring the contrasting trajectories of these neighbouring countries on the international diplomatic stage.