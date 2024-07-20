WORLD
3 MIN READ
Biden slams Trump’s claims, says my administration is delivering
US President posts a series of tweets criticising Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, asserting that the former president's economic plans would lead to even higher inflation.
Biden slams Trump’s claims, says my administration is delivering
Joe Biden is currently isolating at Delaware because of his Covd-19 diagnosis. / Photo: AA  / Photo: AA Archive
July 20, 2024

US President Joe Biden has taken to X to respond to former President Donald Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention.

In a series of tweets posted on Friday night, Biden addressed several claims made by Trump during the RNC and contrasted them with his administration's achievements.

Biden began by countering Trump’s statement about the “electric vehicle mandate,” which Trump claimed he would eliminate on his first day in office.

Biden posted: "He [Trump] said he’ll end the 'electric vehicle mandate' on day one. Donald, there is no electric car mandate. And American manufacturing is booming under my administration." The response aimed to highlight the success of Biden's economic policies.

Lowering costs and inflation

In another tweet, Biden tackled Trump’s claim about tax cuts, which Trump hailed as the “biggest tax cuts ever”.

He pointed out the contradiction in Trump’s Project 2025 agenda, noting: "He bragged about giving 'the biggest tax cuts ever' to his billionaire buddies. But the deal is that his Project 2025 agenda would raise taxes on the middle class."

The US president also addressed Trump’s promise to tackle inflation, referencing a Wall Street Journal article that contradicted Trump’s claims: "He said he’ll end inflation, but even the Wall Street Journal published an article agreeing: Trump’s Project 2025 would cause even more inflation. My economic plan is lowering costs and inflation." Most of Biden’s posts aimed to highlight the success of his own economic strategy in contrast to Trump’s proposed solutions.

RelatedTrump declares 'incredible victory', vows his return will restore democracy

Mounting pressure on Biden

As the US president recovers from Covid-19 at his Delaware beach house, prepared to resume his campaign next week, a growing number of Democratic lawmakers have urged him to withdraw from the race.

Despite nearly three dozen members calling for him to step aside following a challenging debate against Trump, Biden remained resolute.

He planned to confront what he described as Trump’s "dark vision" and continued to rely on close family and aides as he navigated this mounting pressure.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us