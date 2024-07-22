WORLD
3 MIN READ
Tanzania’s president sacks foreign minister in major cabinet reshuffle
Reshuffle reflects consolidation of president’s power ahead of general election next year.
Tanzania’s president sacks foreign minister in major cabinet reshuffle
The reshuffle reflects President Hassan’s efforts to address internal challenges as she gears up for her re-election campaign. / Photo: Reuters
July 22, 2024

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has removed two prominent ministers as part of a major cabinet reshuffle, according to the acting director of presidential communications, Sharifa Nyanga.

The dismissal of Foreign Minister January Makamba and Minister of Information, Communication and Information Technology Nape Nnauye came amid rumours that they were secretly plotting to challenge President Hassan's re-election bid. President Hassan took office following the death of the populist leader John Magufuli.

In a statement released by Chief Secretary Moses Kusiluka on Sunday, it was announced that Mahmoud Thabit Kombo has been appointed as a member of parliament and minister for foreign affairs and East Africa cooperation. Before this appointment, Kombo was Tanzania’s ambassador in Italy.

According to the statement, Jerry Silaa will replace Nnauye as the new information, communication and information technology minister. Silaa was previously the minister of lands, housing and human settlements development.

Deogratius John Ndejembi has been appointed as the new minister of lands, housing and human settlements development. Before this appointment, Ndejembi was minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office (Labour, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disabilities).

RelatedSamia Suluhu Hassan: Tanzania celebrates first Muslim female president

According to the statement, Ridhiwani Kikwete has been appointed minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office. Before this, Kikwete served as deputy minister of state in the President’s Office for Public Service Management and Good Governance.

Cosatto Chumi has been appointed as deputy minister of foreign affairs, replacing Mabrouk Nassor Mabrouk, who will be assigned other duties.

Deus Clement Sangu has been appointed deputy minister in the President’s Office for Public Service Management and Good Governance.

Dennis Lazaro Londa has been appointed as deputy minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, replacing Stephen Lujwahuka Byabato, whose appointment has been revoked.

The reshuffle also includes appointments of permanent secretaries and district administrative heads, with Eliakim Chacha Maswi becoming the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs and Mary Gaspar Makondo appointed as the regional administrative secretary for the Ruvuma region.

The reshuffle reflects President Hassan’s efforts to consolidate her administration and address internal challenges as she gears up for her re-election campaign.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us