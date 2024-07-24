Before ascending to the role of premiership, Italy's Giorgia Meloni was widely recognised for her outspoken anti-Türkiye rhetoric. Her comments frequently made headlines, painting a picture of a leader staunchly opposed to Ankara's policies.

However, the political landscape began to shift dramatically after her electoral victory and subsequent assumption of Italy's leadership.

In a surprising turn of events, Meloni softened her stance, embracing a more diplomatic and collaborative approach towards Türkiye. Her shift was evident in the numerous bilateral meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, where her previously harsh tone gave way to sincere and constructive dialogue.

Related Erdogan meets Meloni, Netanyahu on UNGA sidelines

Meloni's newfound approach has marked a significant departure from her earlier declarations, signaling a willingness to foster stronger ties between Italy and Türkiye. This dramatic shift begs the question: What prompted Giorgia Meloni to transform her attitude towards Türkiye and President Erdogan?

In a world where geopolitical alliances are becoming increasingly important, Türkiye and Italy have emerged as crucial partners, driven by shared interests in energy security, regional stability and economic cooperation. This alliance, bolstered by reciprocal benefits, is positioned to play an important role in the larger geopolitical environment.

Energy security: A mutual necessity

Italy has traditionally prioritised energy security, and Türkiye is critical to this effort. The Mediterranean area, rich in energy resources, provides an important supply channel that Italy cannot ignore, as Türkiye has the longest coastline in the Mediterranean.

Türkiye, with its strategic location and vast energy infrastructure, including pipelines from Azerbaijan, provides a vital link for these resources to reach Italy. This dependency means both countries benefit from a stable and secure energy supply, resulting in a stronger bilateral relationship.

After the start of the war in Ukraine, the importance of being an ally of Türkiye has increased for the European state, even as its relations with Russia deteriorated.

And Italy wants to diversify its access routes to resources to ensure energy security.

Related Italian premier Giorgia Meloni's party sweeps European elections

Strategic cooperation in Africa

Meanwhile, at the same time, African states are increasingly rejecting Western imperial influences, increasing Italy’s keenness to strengthen its relations with the continent. However, Italy faces the challenge of overcoming historical and political barriers.

In contrast, Türkiye has successfully built strong and respectful relations with numerous African nations, based on mutual benefit and cooperation. By aligning with Türkiye, Italy hopes to leverage this goodwill to enhance its own standing and influence in Africa.

This partnership not only benefits their respective national interests but also promotes a more balanced and equitable approach to international relations on the continent.

The Italian PM has repeatedly said that the core reason for migrant flow into Europe is the colonial policies of the West in Africa, mainly French imperialism, forcing the suffering Africans to seek better life conditions elsewhere.

The Meloni government aims to establish a comprehensive framework for trade, investment, and inter-state cooperation. By adopting this broad strategy, Prime Minister Meloni hopes to better manage the continuous influx of undocumented migrants.

Related Türkiye expects Italy to recognise Palestinian statehood

Economic collaboration: Building bridges

Economic opportunities are at the forefront of Türkiye-Italy relations. The two nations have recognised the potential for mutual growth through enhanced economic collaboration.

Recently, a high-level meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian PM Meloni underscored this commitment. Discussions highlighted opportunities for Italian companies, including the defence and aerospace giant Leonardo, in which Italy's Ministry of Economy holds a 30 percent stake. This collaboration promises to drive economic growth and innovation, benefiting industries in both countries.

Further solidifying their economic ties, Türkiye and Italy have announced plans to organise the Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETCO) and host a business forum.

These initiatives aim to foster direct dialogue between businesses, encourage investment, and facilitate trade. The focus will be on creating a conducive environment for economic cooperation, addressing challenges, and identifying new areas for growth.

Euro 2032: A symbol of unity

The upcoming EURO 2032 football tournament, to be co-hosted by Türkiye and Italy, is slated to be more than just a sporting event, symbolising the unity and shared vision of the two nations.

Hosting such a prestigious event requires extensive collaboration, coordination, and mutual trust. It also offers an opportunity to showcase their partnership on a global stage, reinforcing the message that Türkiye and Italy are committed to working together for mutual benefit.

A partnership for the future

Türkiye and Italy's relationship is a testament to the power of strategic alliances in an increasingly interconnected world. By aligning their geopolitical and economic interests, the two nations are not only addressing their immediate needs but also laying the groundwork for a stable and prosperous future.

Their cooperation in energy security, economic development, and international relations serves as a model for other nations seeking to navigate the complexities of the modern world.

As Türkiye and Italy continue to deepen their ties, the global community will be watching closely, recognising that this partnership has the potential to influence regional dynamics and contribute to global stability.