Italian premier Giorgia Meloni's party sweeps European elections
Premier Giorgia Meloni's party secures a major victory with 28.8% of the votes, positioning Italy's right-wing coalition for robust governance and significant influence at the European level.
"I am proud that Italy will present itself to the G7, to Europe with the strongest government of all,” said Meloni, commenting on the election results. / Photo: Reuters
June 10, 2024

European elections have consolidated Premier Giorgia Meloni’s grip on power in Italy, handing her party victory and boosting her standing in the country and abroad.

With nearly 99% of votes counted, Meloni's Brothers of Italy won 28.8% of the vote, compared with 6.4% in the last European elections in 2019 and 26% in the 2022 national elections.

"I am proud that Italy will present itself to the G7, to Europe with the strongest government of all,” said Meloni on Monday, commenting on the results.

Her coalition partners, centre-right Forza Italia and the nationalist party League, obtained 9.7% and 9.1%, respectively, a result in line with the national ballot that handed the right-wing coalition power roughly two years ago.

Compared with the overall showing at the national elections, the ruling coalition saw its support rise to 47%, compared with nearly 43% in 2022.

"I am proud that the majority governing this nation has been able to grow together. This is an extremely important thing for me and for us. The message from Italians is: 'Go ahead'... and if possible with greater determination," Meloni said.

The largest opposition group, the center-left Democratic Party, came in second with 24%, a result its leaders hailed as positive, since the party gained five percentage points in comparison with the 2022 national elections.

The Five Star Movement, headed by former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, dropped to 10%, its worst result since the party entered Italian politics in 2009.

Meloni’s strong results came in stark contrast with the showings of ruling parties in France and Germany, further boosting her standing at the European level.

Brothers of Italy’s European lawmakers may become decisive in granting outgoing European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen a second mandate, influencing the direction of the policies pursued in a second term.

These elections recorded the lowest turnout in Italy at a European ballot, with only 49.7% of those with the right to vote participating.

SOURCE:AA
