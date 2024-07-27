Saturday, July 27, 2024

Two Palestinians were killed and 28 others injured, including three seriously, due to the Israeli army's raid on Balata refugee camp in the northern West Bank, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said in a statement.

An Israeli drone strike targeted a group of citizens in the al-Jamasin neighbourhood in Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus city, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

2148 GMT — Protests in Berlin, Stockholm condemn Israel's attacks on Gaza

Thousands of demonstrators have protested in support of Palestine in Berlin and in front of the US Embassy in Stockholm, condemning Israel's attacks on Gaza.

Around 1,500 gathered in front of the Platz der Luftbrucke metro station in the Tempelhof district to protest Israel's attacks before marching toward Kreuzberg in the German capital.

The demonstrators carried signs and banners with slogans such as "Germany finances, Israel bombs", "Stop the genocide" and "No to the occupation of Gaza".

2124 GMT — Lebanese Druze leader warns about Israel's attempt to 'incite strife'

Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt has warned about Israel’s efforts to “incite strife” in the region after it accused Hezbollah of being involved in the shelling of the town of Druze in Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights.

Jumblatt said in light of Hezbollah’s statement denying any involvement in the attack on Druze, “We reiterate our warning and alertness to what the Israeli enemy has long been working on—to incite strife, fragment the region, and target its components,” as reported by Lebanon’s National News Agency.

“We have previously thwarted this (Israeli) scheme, and now that it has reemerged, we remain vigilant alongside the resistance and all fighters confronting Israeli aggression and occupation.”

1847 GMT — Israel army says 'will prepare response' against Hezbollah

The Israeli military has said that it "will prepare a response" against Hezbollah after the occupied Golan Heights incident.

"We will prepare for a response against Hezbollah, we will act," military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters.

1847 GMT — Lebanon condemns 'violence against civilians' after occupied Golan Heights incident

The Lebanese government has condemned "all acts of violence and aggression against civilians" after Israeli authorities reported 11 killed in the occupied Golan Heights by rocket fire they 'blamed on Hezbollah".

"Targeting civilians is a flagrant violation of international law and goes against the principles of humanity," a government statement said, calling "for an immediate cessation of hostilities".

1838 GMT — Israel approaching all-out war against Hezbollah, Lebanon: Katz

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz has said that Tel Aviv was approaching an all-out war against Hezbollah and Lebanon after the occupied Golan Heights incident, Axios reported.

"The Hezbollah attack today crossed all red lines, and the response will be accordingly. We are approaching the moment of an all-out war against Hezbollah and Lebanon," Katz told Axios. Hezbollah has denied any role in the attack.

Meanwhile, Axios has also reported citing US officials that Washington is highly concerned about the possibility of the occupied Golan Heights incident leading to an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah.

1827 GMT — Israel's Netanyahu expedites return from Washington

Israeli Premier Netanyahu has decided to expedite his return from Washington following the Majdal Shams incident, his office has said.

1659 GMT — Several killed in occupied Golan Heights, Hezbollah denies hand

At least 11 were killed, and 37 were injured as a missile allegedly from southern Lebanon hit Majdal Shams in Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the Israeli authorities have claimed.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah denies the attack, saying it “has no connection to the attack on Majdal Shams in occupied Golan Heights,” Anadolu reported, citing sources from the Lebanese group.

1626 GMT — Security source says four Hezbollah fighters killed in Israeli strike

An Israeli strike on south Lebanon has killed four fighters of Iran-backed group Hezbollah, a security source said.

"Four Hezbollah fighters were killed in an Israeli strike on the village of Kfar Kila," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Hezbollah, which has exchanged near-daily cross-border fire with the Israeli army since the Gaza war erupted last October, confirmed the deaths of four of its fighters.

1543 GMT — Israel sends updated proposal for Gaza truce deal to US: report

Israel delivered its updated proposal for a Gaza ceasefire and poisoner swap deal to the United States, Axios has reported, citing an Israeli senior official and two other sources with knowledge of the issue.

1524 GMT — Irish PM criticises Israel over deadly school strike

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris has accused Israel of "unconscionable violence" after the Health Ministry in Gaza said an Israeli strike on a school had killed 31 people.

"This latest attack on a school by the Israeli military is a further demonstration of brutal, unconscionable violence," Harris said in a statement.

"Targeting an area populated with displaced families is inhumane and despicable," he added.

1512 GMT — Hamas’ military wing claims killing, injuring Israeli soldiers in Gaza clashes

Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, has claimed its fighters killed and injured Israeli soldiers trying to infiltrate the Tel Al Hawa neighbourhood in southern Gaza City.

The Brigades fighters engaged a Zionist infantry force using machine guns and hand grenades in the Tel Al Hawa neighbourhood, causing deaths and injuries among them, the group said in a statement.

In another statement, Hamas’ armed group said it targeted an Israeli troop carrier in Tel Al Hawa “with a Yassin 105 shell, resulting in deaths and injuries.”

1333 GMT — Gaza tunnels are ‘spider web’, say Israeli officials

Israeli officials have characterised the tunnels in Gaza as a "spider web," indicating that the Israeli army remains unaware of their full extent even after more than nine months since the ground invasion started on Oct. 27, Israeli media has reported.

In a detailed report, Israeli Channel 12 cited an unnamed Israeli security official as saying: "It's like a spider web: if you cut one tunnel, alternative tunnels will automatically appear and this can continue."

The channel also quoted another security official who stated: "We still do not have a complete understanding of the tunnel network, and we lack a firm and absolute control over the entire tunnel project.”

1307 GMT — Hamas condemns Israeli attack on school sheltering displaced people in Gaza

Palestinian group Hamas has condemned the Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Deir al Balah, central Gaza that killed at least 31 people and wounded many more.

In a statement, the group said the Israeli army is showing "total disregard for humanitarian principles" by striking a site meant to be a “safe place for displaced persons.”

Hamas described the bombing as a “brutal act that underscores the Israeli army’s detachment from basic human values.”

It highlighted that these “massacres” occur while "Zionist war criminals, who have surpassed the bounds of fascism, are not held accountable."

1227 GMT — Medical centres in Khan Younis shut down following evacuation orders: Health officials

Several primary care centres and medical points in Khan Younis, southern Gaza have been shut down following evacuation orders by the Israeli army, Health Ministry in the Palestinian enclave has said.

"Due to the increasing number of areas forcibly evacuated in southern Gaza, several primary health care centres are now out of service,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry warned that the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, the only hospital still operational despite numerous challenges, may also shut down, posing a "certain health catastrophe."

1211 GMT — Death toll in Gaza from Israel's brutal war nears 39,300

The Israeli army killed 41 more Palestinians in attacks in Gaza, taking the overall death toll to 39,258 since last Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the enclave has said.

A ministry statement added that some 90,589 other people have also been injured in the assault.

“Israeli forces killed 41 people and injured 103 others in four ‘massacres’ against families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

1156 GMT — Nearly 200 UNRWA workers killed in Gaza, says UNRWA chief

Nearly 200 UNRWA workers have been killed in Gaza since the start of Israel’s ongoing offensive on Oct. 7, 2023, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees has said.

“When the war in Gaza started nearly 10 months ago, no one thought we will reach this grim milestone. Nearly 200 UNRWA team members have been killed in Gaza,” Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement on X.

“These are not numbers, these are our colleagues and our friends,” said Lazzarini, noting that “this is by far the largest loss of personnel killed in a single conflict or natural disaster since the creation of the United Nations – a reality the world must never accept.”

1141 GMT — Pakistan condemns Israeli actions in Khan Younis

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned and expressed deep concerns over the ongoing violent actions of Israeli forces in Khan Younis, from where thousands have been forced to flee amid fierce clashes.

"Due to the siege of Khan Younis, the supply of food and other necessities of life has been suspended in the area. Human tragedy has been born in Palestine and the international community, including the United Nations, should fulfil its responsibilities," Sharif said in a statement.

He accused Israel of genocide in Gaza and said the International Court of Justice's advisory opinion, which said Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories is unlawful, and UN resolutions on Palestine, should be implemented.

1100 GMT —Israeli strike kills 31 Palestinians in clinic at school shelter

At least 31 Palestinians, including children, were killed and many others injured in an Israeli attack targeting a field hospital in a school housing displaced people in central Gaza, Palestinian sources said.

“The death toll from Israel’s attack on a field hospital inside a school housing displaced people in Deir al Balah in central Gaza has risen to 31,” the Gaza government media office spokesman, Ismail Al-Thawabta, told Anadolu Agency.

Medical sources told Anadolu that the Israeli army bombed the school in an area that was classified as a “humanitarian safe zone” in Deir al Balah.

1030 GMT — ASEAN condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza

Top diplomats of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) condemned Israeli attacks in Gaza.

In a joint communique of its summit in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, the foreign ministers of ASEAN also expressed "grave concern" about the humanitarian situation in the blockaded enclave.

"We condemned all attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, which have resulted in the alarming number of casualties, particularly women and children, the restricted access to food, water, and other basic needs, leading to the further deterioration of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza," the declaration said.

They urged all relevant parties for a ceasefire and release of hostages in Gaza.

0730 GMT — Israel orders Khan Younis evacuation amid nonstop bombing

The Israeli army ordered Khan Younis residents to evacuate and head towards al-Mawasi in southern Gaza, an area designated as a 'safe zone' but frequently attacked.

In a statement, the army said, "remaining in this area has become dangerous" due to "rocket fire" from the southern area of Khan Younis.

"The early warning to civilians is being made in order to mitigate harm to the civilian population and keep civilians away from areas of combat," it added.

On July 13, the Israeli army targeted camps of the displaced in al-Mawasi, killing more than 90 Palestinians and injuring nearly 300 others, according to official Palestinian sources.

0700 GMT — 5 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on southern Gaza

At least five Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli attack in the southern Gaza, Anadolu Agency learned.

Medical sources at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis said the Israeli army bombed a house in the Musabah area, north of Rafah.

2323 GMT — US claims to have destroyed 6 Houthi UAVs, 3 surface vessels in Yemen

The US military claimed to have destroyed six Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV) in a Houthi-controlled area and three uncrewed surface vessels (USV) operating off the coast of Yemen, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to US, coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region," CENTCOM wrote on X.

"These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure," it added.

2101 GMT — Israel kills 10 Palestinians across Gaza

Israel killed at least ten Palestinians in a series of air strikes across besieged Gaza, Civil Defence has said.

It said in a statement that six Palestinians were killed and others wounded in Israeli air strikes on two homes, one in the Zawayda town in central Gaza and the other in the southern city of Khan Younis.

In another statement, the Palestinian Civil Defence said two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike on a gathering of people in the Al-Kateeba area in Khan Younis.

A third statement noted that an Israeli raid on a gathering in western Gaza City left two people killed and others wounded.

2042 GMT — Jordanian, US leaders discuss ‘dangerous developments’ in Gaza

Jordanian King Abdullah II and US President Joe Biden have discussed “the dangerous developments” in the ongoing Israeli carnage in besieged Gaza.

According to a Jordanian royal court statement, the leaders also discussed “efforts to reach an immediate and lasting ceasefire, as well as an end to the humanitarian crisis in the Strip.”

They also touched on the situation in the occupied West Bank and the support to the Palestinian Authority there.

King Abdullah II called “for ending all unilateral measures and extremist settler attacks against the Palestinians in the West Bank, as well as violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem,” according to the statement.

