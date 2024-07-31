Israel’s assassination of Hamas’ political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in a targeted air strike in Tehran has sent shockwaves across Gaza and the occupied West Bank, as well as the broader Muslim world.

It has also raised questions about what the future holds for the Palestinian resistance group. His death was described as a "thunderbolt" to war-weary Gazans, with some expressing disappointment over Iran’s failure to "protect him".

TRT World spoke to Yousef Alhelou, a Palestinian journalist and political analyst based in London about the potential implications of the assassination.

TRT World: Who do you think is next in line to take over Haniyeh’s position?

Yousef Alhelou: It's still not clear who is going to take the lead after Haniyeh. Most likely it might be Khaled Meshaal, who lives outside Palestine. But we have to wait and see.

TRT World: Do you think senior leaders like Sinwar and Deif will also come front to oversee political leadership?

Yousef Alhelou: No, the military commanders, they do not usually take the lead and be in the political leadership.

No, Haniyeh has never been a military commander. So this new figure will be within the political spectrum in the Hamas movement.TRT World:Do you think there are any other possible names that stand a fair chance aside from Khaled Mashal?

Yousef Alhelou: Khalil al Hayyah.

TRT World: Will Haniyeh's death lead to a leadership crisis in Hamas?

Yousef Alhelou: No, it will not lead to the weakening of the movement. Israel has assassinated dozens of Hamas leaders in the past and other resistance leaders from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, PFLP (Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine), DPFLP (Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine), and many other people.

Assassinating figures will not lead to the eradication and elimination of any Palestinian resistance.

Palestinian resistance will continue to exist as long as Israel occupies Palestinian land and as long as Israel kills Palestinians on a daily basis, not only in Gaza, but across the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.TRT World: What do you think about Haniyeh's political legacy?

Yousef Alhelou: Haniyeh will always be remembered as an important figure, a respected figure in the Palestinian society.

He was accepted by even his opponents, Fatah, a party led by (Mahmoud) Abbas in the (occupied) West Bank.

He will always be remembered as the first prime minister who led the government when Hamas came to power in 2006.

He will be remembered as the leader who sacrificed himself, he sacrificed his family, and he stood firm.

And he has many famous speeches, such as he said that we will never recognize Israel because it doesn't exist, therefore Jerusalem, Al Quds, will always be the eternal capital of the future Palestinian state.

He was known by his pragmatic, diplomatic, smiley face, and it's really a huge loss to the Palestinians inside the occupied territories and outside Palestine in the diaspora.

We have to wait and see who is going to be the deputy or the new leader of Hamas, and we will have to wait and see if Hamas and other resistance factions and Iran and Hezbollah, Yemen, Iraq, if they are going to avenge his death.