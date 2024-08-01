Thursday, August 1, 2024

1952 GMT –– Hezbollah has fired a barrage of missiles into northern Israel.

Israeli Army Radio reported that the rockets were fired toward the Western Galilee region.

It marks the first attack since Tel Aviv assassinated top Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr on Tuesday in Beirut.

At least seven people, including two children, were killed in that airstrike, according to Lebanese health authorities.

1919 GMT –– Türkiye's Erdogan tells Biden Israel wants to spread Gaza conflict to region, Ankara says

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told US counterpart Joe Biden in a call that Israel was trying to spread the Gaza war to the wider region and did not want a ceasefire, his office says.

In a statement, the Turkish presidency said Erdogan told Biden that the Israeli government had shown its unwillingness to reach a ceasefire in Gaza "at every step" and that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to the US Congress had prompted "deep disappointment" in Türkiye and the world.

Erdogan also said the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, the politburo chief of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas' political bureau, had dealt a "heavy blow" to ceasefire efforts, his office said.

1857 GMT –– Israeli military says warning sirens sound in northern Israel

Warning sirens have sounded in northern Israel, the Israeli military said, amid heightened alert over the possibility of retaliatory strikes from Hezbollah following the Israeli killing of a senior commander this week.

Israeli media reported interceptions from Iron Dome air defences over the Western Galilee but it was not immediately clear whether the strikes represented an escalation from the near-daily exchange of fire that has been going on for months.

1847 GMT –– Yemen’s Houthis vow 'military response' to Israel 'escalation'

The leader of Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis has vowed a "military response" to the killing of Hamas politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in an Israeli attack.

"There has to be a military response to these crimes, which are shameless and dangerous, and constitute a major escalation by the Israeli enemy," Abdul Malik al Houthi said in a televised speech.

1844 GMT –– Saudi foreign minister, Blinken discuss developments in region and importance of de-escalation

Saudi Foreign MinReceister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah has discussed in a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken the developments in the region and the importance of reducing escalation and reaching a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the Saudi state news agency SPA said.

1835 GMT –– Israelis demand hostages' return as war hits 300 days

Shouting slogans and waving national flags, hundreds of Israelis have marched in Tel Aviv to demand the return of hostages, as they endured their 300th day of captivity in Gaza.

"There is no victory until the hostages are back," chanted the demonstrators, many wearing t-shirts emblazoned with "300 Days", near the defence ministry in the country's commercial hub, an AFP correspondent reported.

"As we stand here today... dozens still remain in captivity, enduring unimaginable suffering," campaign group the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement before the rally.

1834 GMT –– Türkiye declares Aug 2 day of national mourning over killing of Ismail Haniyeh

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared Friday, August 2, a day of national mourning over the Israeli assassination of the head of Hamas' political bureau Ismail Haniyeh.

"In order to show our support for the Palestinian Cause and our solidarity with our Palestinian siblings, a day of national mourning was declared tomorrow (August 2 Friday) due to Hamas Political Bureau Chairman Ismail Haniyeh's martyrdom," he said on social media platform X.

1801 GMT –– Ismail Haniyeh's body arrives in Qatari capital Doha for burial Friday

The body of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh has arrived in the Qatari capital of Doha from Iran and will be buried Friday, according to Qatari media.

A funeral was held early Thursday in the Iranian capital of Tehran with a large number of mourners and officials participating, including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, said media reports.

1734 GMT –– Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon kills four, injures five

An Israeli air strike on southern Lebanon has killed four Syrian people and injured five Lebanese, according to Lebanese health officials.

The attack targeted a Syrian family's home.

Lebanese Health Ministry reported in a statement that an Israeli air strike in the town of Chama in the Tyre District of southern Lebanon, resulted in four fatalities and five injuries.

The statement said that four of the injured were treated on-site or at nearby hospitals and have since been discharged, while the fifth, a woman, remains hospitalised in stable condition.

1711 GMT –– Russia says organisers of Hamas chief's assassination ‘counting’ on US involvement

Russia has said that organisers of the assassination of Hamas politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital Tehran are “counting” on involving the US in the region to erase UN resolutions on Palestine.

“The organisers of such provocations clearly expect to disrupt the already stalled negotiation process and are counting on involving the US in military actions in order to consign to oblivion the UN resolutions on the creation of a Palestinian state,” said a statement from the Foreign Ministry following a telephone conversation between Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his acting Iranian counterpart, Ali Bagheri.

Indicating that Russia and Iran condemned the assassination, the statement said both defined political assassinations as “unacceptable” and such actions are “extremely dangerous, fraught with a sharp escalation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone and a landslide degradation of the regional situation.”

1540 GMT –– Many Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on school in Gaza

An Israeli air strike has targeted a school sheltering displaced families in the Shujaiya neighbourhood of Gaza City, killing at least 15 civilians and injuring several others, according to WAFA news agency.

The Palestinian civil emergency services earlier reported that at least 10 people had been killed in the attack.

According to local sources, the Israeli aircraft fired three missiles at the Dalal Mughrabi School, which is currently used as a shelter for displaced families.

1536 GMT –– Jordan says Israel turned 'rogue state' with Hamas leader killing

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has said that Israel had turned "rogue" state with its "assassination" of the Hamas political bureau leader and needed to be stopped.

He said the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas's lead negotiator in efforts for a truce and hostage release deal for Gaza, was a clear sign that Israel had decided to undermine the US-backed talks.

"Yesterday, Israel assassinated Ismail Haniyeh. He was the one who was negotiating the exchange deal. So how on earth is a country that wants to conclude a deal killing the main interlocutor in those negotiations?" Safadi told a news conference.

"So when Netanyahu decided and sent his missiles to assassinate Haniyeh in Iran in violation of the sovereignty of another country and bringing escalation to a very high level, is that somebody who wants the deal to work?

1522 GMT –– Hezbollah chief vows ‘real’ response to Israel after commander's death in Beirut

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah has vowed a “real response” to an Israeli air strike that killed group commander Fouad Shukr in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

“We are planning a real and well-calculated response, not merely a symbolic one.” Nasrallah said in a televised speech during Shukr’s funeral.

“The confrontation with Israel has evolved into a major open battle spanning multiple fronts, including Gaza, southern Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and Iran,” Nasrallah said.

1506 GMT –– 'Extrajudicial killing': South Africa calls for investigation into Haniyeh assassination

South Africa has condemned the targeted assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran on Wednesday.

Pretoria said it is concerned that the killing of Haniyeh and the continuous targeting of civilians in Gaza will further spiral the already tense situation in the entire region.

“South Africa urges that a thorough investigation be conducted and calls on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint to avoid any acts that would escalate tensions in the particularly fragile region,’’ the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Such acts of extrajudicial killings violate international law and the principles of human rights, undermining global efforts to promote peace and stability in the Middle East," said Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola.

1506 GMT –– Russia's Lavrov calls Iranian counterpart, urges to avoid further destabilisation in Middle East

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone call with Iran's acting foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said.

According to the ministry's statement, both sides expressed their condemnation of the killing of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and pointed out "the extremely dangerous consequences of such actions".

1443 GMT –– Israel PM says in 'very high level of defensive and offensive' preparation

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel was prepared for any "aggression" against it following threats of retaliation for the killings of top Hamas and Hezbollah figures.

"Israel is at a very high level of preparation for any scenario, both defensive and offensive. We will make any act of aggression against us pay a very high price... Those who attack us, we will attack in return," Netanyahu said in a statement.

1419 GMT –– Children in Gaza witness 'unspeakable atrocities' amid Israeli war: UN official

Palestinian children in Gaza have witnessed "unspeakable atrocities" following 300 days of Israeli attacks on the enclave, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has said.

"The children of Gaza are going through unspeakable atrocities," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement.

They "are living in trauma and shock due to 300 days of war, displacement, loss and pain."

1321 GMT –– Turkish president calls for action for Muslims, Christians in Palestine to find peace

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for action, "as the alliance of humanity, before it is too late for Muslims and Christians living in Palestine to find peace."

He was speaking over the phone with Pope Francis, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

"Assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the (Palestinian Group) Hamas' Political Bureau, and attack on Lebanon demonstrate that Israel poses threat to the entire region, world, and humanity," President Erdogan said during the call with the spiritual leader of the world's Catholics.

Erdogan said he believes that Pope Francis' talks with countries that support Israel to stop the attacks and achieve lasting peace will be beneficial before permanent damage is done to the political, security and social structure of the region and the world.

1307 GMT –– Israel threatens to exact 'high price' for aggression against it

Israel is prepared for any eventuality following warnings from Iran and its allies of retaliation for the killing of senior leaders from Hezbollah and Hamas, and will respond strongly to any attack, a government spokesperson has said.

"Israel will exact a very high price for aggression against us from whatever quarter," he told a briefing with journalists, echoing a similar warning from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday evening.

1238 GMT –– Türkiye blocks NATO-Israel cooperation over Gaza war, sources say

Türkiye blocked cooperation between NATO and Israel since October because of the war in Gaza and said the alliance should not engage with Israel as a partner until there is an end to the conflict, sources familiar with the process have said.

Israel carries the status of NATO partner and has fostered close relations with the military alliance and some of its members, notably its biggest ally the United States.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the sources said Türkiye had vetoed all NATO engagement with Israel since October, including joint meetings and exercises, viewing Israel's massacre of Palestinians in Gaza as a violation of NATO's founding principles.

1144 GMT –– Only Qassam leadership can confirm or deny commander's death: Hamas leader

Hamas leader Izzat al Rishq has said that the confirmation or denial of the death of Qassam Brigades' commander Mohammed Deif is solely the responsibility of the brigades' leadership, emphasising that no external announcements, including media reports, can verify such information.

The Israeli army claimed that Deif, the commander of the Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, was killed in an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis in southern Gaza last month.

"Confirming or denying the death of any Qassam commander is the business of the Brigades and the movement's leadership,” al Rishq said in a statement on Telegram.

“Without an announcement from them, no news published in the media or by any other party can be confirmed," he added without elaborating.

1024 GMT –– Indonesian president slams Hamas chief's assassination as 'act of violence, murder'

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, “strongly” condemned the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, calling it an “act of violence and murder.”

"It is an act of violence and murder that cannot be tolerated, and it occurred within Iran's sovereign territory," Jokowi was quoted as saying by the daily Jakarta Globe.

The Indonesian president emphasized that such actions within Iran's sovereign territory are “unacceptable.”

"I believe everyone, including Indonesia, condemns such violence and murder," said Jokowi.

1017 GMT –– France warns nationals against traveling to Mideast amid risks of 'military escalation'

France warned its citizens against traveling to Lebanon, Israel, and the occupied Palestinian Territories amid risks of "military escalation."

"Due to risks of military escalation in the Middle East, citizens are strictly advised … against traveling to Israel and the Palestinian Territories …," the Foreign Ministry said on its website.

It also warned the French nationals against traveling to Lebanon, including for touristic and familial purposes.

1005 GMT –– Israel targets Gaza refugee camp, kills several Palestinians

At least four Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli air strike in central Gaza, according to medics.

The fatalities occurred when an Israeli fighter jet targeted a group of civilians south of the Nuseirat refugee camp, witnesses said.

Medics at Al-Awda Hospital confirmed that the bodies of four people were transferred to the hospital after the Israeli assault.

0900 GMT — Palestinian death toll reaches 39,480 amid Israeli bombardment

The health ministry in Gaza said that at least 39,480 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's brutal war as it marked its 300th day.

The toll includes 35 deaths in 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 91,128 people as having been wounded in Gaza since October 7.

0840 GMT — Israel claims killing of Hamas commander Mohammed Deif in Gaza

Israeli military has claimed that the head of Hamas' military wing, Mohammed Deif, was killed in an air strike in Gaza in July.

Israel targeted Deif in a July 13 strike that hit a compound on the outskirts of the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, but there had been no immediate confirmation Deif was killed.

More than 90 other Palestinians, including displaced civilians in nearby tents, were killed in the strike, Gaza health officials said at the time.

In a statement on Thursday, the Israeli military said that “following an intelligence assessment, it can be confirmed that Mohammed Deif was eliminated in the strike.”

0734 GMT — Chinese official calls for swift creation of Palestinian state

China hopes Palestinian factions can create an independent state as soon as possible, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson has said while addressing a query on the assassination of the Hamas' political bureau chief in Iran.

"China earnestly looks forward to all Palestinian factions, on the basis of internal reconciliation, create an independent state as soon as possible," Lin Jian said during a regular press briefing.

0633 GMT — Blinken calls on 'all parties' in Middle East to 'stop escalatory actions'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged 'all parties' in the Middle East to stop 'escalatory actions' and achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, following the assassination of Hamas's political leader in an Israeli strike.

Achieving peace "starts with a ceasefire, and to get there, it also first requires all parties to talk (and) to stop taking any escalatory actions", Blinken told reporters in Mongolia.

0500 GMT — Israeli strike on civilian vehicle in central Gaza kills 5

Five Palestinians were killed and several others were injured following an Israeli air strike targeting a civilian vehicle in central Gaza.

Medical sources at Shuhada Al-Aqsa Hospital told Anadolu that medical teams transported five bodies and an unspecified number of injured from the strike.

The Gaza Civil Defense said on Telegram that "several citizens were martyred and others were injured as a result of an Israeli bombardment targeting a vehicle near the entrance to the Maghazi Refugee Camp in central Gaza."

The identities of the individuals in the vehicle were not immediately clear.

0450 GMT — Malaysia PM outraged over removal of Facebook post on Haniyeh assassination

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim accused Meta Platforms of cowardice after his Facebook post on the assassination of Hamas' political leader Ismail Haniyeh was removed, in his government's latest run-in with the firm over blocked content.

Muslim-majority Malaysia is a supporter of the Palestinian cause and Anwar had posted a video recording of his phone call with a Hamas official to offer condolences over Haniyeh's death, which was later removed.

Anwar, who met Haniyeh in Qatar in May, has said he has good relations with the Hamas political leadership but no links on a military level.

"Let this serve as a clear and unequivocal message to Meta: Cease this display of cowardice," Anwar posted on his Facebook page.

0444 GMT — Funeral processions for Hamas political chief Haniyeh begin

Funeral processions in Iran have begun for Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in an air strike in Tehran blamed on arch-foe Israel.

The Islamic Republic's supreme leader Ali Khamenei will lead the prayers for Haniyeh ahead of his burial in Doha, having earlier threatened a "harsh punishment" for his killing.

In the capital's city centre, mourning crowds carrying posters of Haniyeh and Palestinian flags gathered at Tehran University on Thursday morning, according to an AFP correspondent.

Haniyeh's death was announced the day before by Iran's Revolutionary Guard, who said he and his bodyguard were killed in a strike on their accommodation in the Iranian capital at 2:00 am (2230 GMT) on Wednesday.

0430 GMT — Egypt, Jordan condemn political assassinations in Middle East

Egypt and Jordan condemned political assassinations in the Middle East and called on the UN Security Council to issue a resolution obligating Israel to cease its aggression against Gaza.

This came in a joint statement released by the foreign ministries of both countries following a phone call between Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Atti and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

The statement came hours after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, in Tehran, an attack for which Iran and Hamas have blamed Israel.

The statement noted that Abdel Atti and Safadi held "Israel responsible for the dangerous escalation in the region due to the Israeli aggression on Gaza, violations of international law, illegal practices in the West Bank, and political assassinations."

0122 GMT — Australia urges citizens to leave Lebanon

Australia has asked its citizens in Lebanon to leave immediately, saying there was a real risk that the tensions between Israel and Hezbollah could escalate seriously.

The request follows similar advisories by allies United States and Britain this week.

"Now is the time to leave, the security situation could deteriorate quickly with little or no notice," Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a video posted on social media platform X.

Wong said Beirut airport could shut down completely if the situation worsens, potentially stranding people wishing to leave for "an extended period" and urged Australians to use commercial flights while they operate.

0106 GMT — Yemen’s Houthi leader warns of severe consequences for Israel over Hamas chief’s assassination

The leader of Yemen's Houthi group said that Israel’s assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh “has elevated the battle to a wider scope,” the consequences of which will be severe for Tel Aviv.

In a statement published by the group’s Al-Masirah TV channel, Sayyed Abdul Malik al -Houthi said "the criminal enemy's involvement in targeting the martyr (Haniyeh) has elevated the battle to a wider scope and greater dimensions, the consequences of which will be dire for the enemy, God willing.”

"We will spare no effort, with God's permission and in cooperation with our brothers in the Resistance Axis in avenging the martyr and all the martyrs and the injustice suffered by the Palestinian people."

0056 GMT — Iran's supreme leader to lead funeral prayers for Haniyeh

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will lead funeral prayers for leader of Hamas' political bureau and lead peace-negotiator Ismail Haniyeh, Iran's state-run Press TV said.

The funeral will be held in the Iranian capital Tehran, Press TV added.

Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran early on Wednesday morning by Israel, an attack that drew threats of revenge on Israel and fuelled further concern that Tel Aviv's genocidal war in Gaza was turning into a wider Middle East war.

2211 GMT — UNSC members condemn Israel's assassination of Hamas leader

UN Security Council members have condemned the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital Tehran, while permanent representatives the US and UK blamed Iran for destabilising the region.

The Council convened for an emergency session on the killing of Haniyeh at the request of Iran, which was supported by Russia, Algeria and China.

Speaking at the session, Chinese Ambassador Fu Cong said China strongly condemns the assassination of Haniyeh.

Calling the incident "a blatant attempt to sabotage peace efforts," Cong stressed that "China is deeply worried about an exacerbation of the upheaval in the region that this incident may trigger."

Similarly, Algeria's envoy to the UN, Amar Bendjama, said: "We are on the precipice of catastrophe," adding that Israel's attack was "an act of terror" that violated international law and the sovereignty of Iran.

"This is not merely an attack on one man. It is a vicious ass ault on the very foundations of diplomatic relations, the sanctity of state sovereignty and the principles that underpin our global order," he said.

2030 GMT — Israel's genocidal war on besieged Gaza enters its 300th day

Israel's genocidal war on besieged Palestinians of Gaza has entered its 300th day with at least 39,445 Palestinians, mostly women and children, killed by the invading Israeli troops in the enclave and over 91,000 wounded, according to local health authorities.

Nearly 10 months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military invasion in the southern city of Rafah, where more than one million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

2030 GMT — UN holds emergency meeting after Israel asssasinates Haniyeh

The UN Security Council is holding an emergency meeting after a set of air strikes hours apart killed two resistance leaders in the Middle East, raising concerns that a regional war could erupt.

The killings of Hamas' political chief and top negotiator, Ismail Haniyeh, in Iran and of a top Hezbollah commander in Lebanon have stirred a diplomatic scramble at the UN and elsewhere to try to contain the complex, mounting tensions in the region.

"The various attacks over the past few days represent a serious and dangerous escalation," UN Undersecretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo said as the council meeting began. She called for diplomatic efforts "to change the trajectory and seek a path toward regional peace and stability."

It appears unlikely that the Security Council can coalesce around any joint message on the air strikes. The United States, a key ally of Israel, and Russia, which has close ties with Iran, are both council members with veto power.

2000 GMT — US tells Americans in Lebanon to depart if possible

The United States has urged its citizens to not travel to Lebanon, citing rising tensions between Israel and the Lebanon-based Hezbollah group.

The US State Department raised its travel advisory to Lebanon to level four, which says "Do Not Travel." The State Department advised Americans in Lebanon to depart if possible.

"If you are in Lebanon, be prepared to shelter in place should the situation deteriorate. The US Embassy strongly encourages US citizens who are already in southern Lebanon, near the borders with Syria, and/or in refugee settlements to depart."

The travel advisory said the Golan Heights attack "increased the risk of further escalation" between Israel and Hezbollah.

For our live updates from Wednesday, July 31, 2024, click here.