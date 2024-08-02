Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who was declared winner of the recent election, is no friend of billionaire Elon Musk, and the feeling is clearly mutual, with their war of words escalating.

Musk — who leads SpaceX and Tesla, and owns the social network X — is a capitalist icon who backs Donald Trump, meaning he is everything that the socialist Maduro despises.

But in recent days, tech mogul-turned-media mogul has bus driver-turned-leader of oil-rich, cash-poor Venezuela's President — who calls Musk his "arch-enemy" — in his sights.

Maduro has accused Musk of being behind "attacks against Venezuela" and possibly the mastermind of a "computer hacking" at the National Electoral Council (CNE), after it declared Maduro the winner of Sunday's vote.

On Tuesday, following a meeting of Maduro's top political and military advisors, he announced the creation of a special committee, aided by Russian and Chinese experts, to evaluate the nation's biosecurity and an attack on the CNE's communications systems.

"The attacks, I am sure, were directed by the power of Elon Musk," he said.

"Venezuela, as I said yesterday and today, is facing domestic and international aggression from world powers, and now it is evident that Elon Musk is obsessed with the idea of taking over Venezuela and ruling it from abroad," Maduro said on Tuesday.

"He is largely responsible for these attacks and acts of aggression," he added, suggesting the existence of a "global alliance of the far right, the fascist far right, drug traffickers, Elon Musk and the imperialist US government."

"All those who come after Venezuela, we will eliminate them."

Mars trip invitation

On his media platform X, Musk has regularly slammed Maduro's policies.

When asked about the criticisms, a senior Venezuelan Foreign Ministry official said on condition of anonymity: "We know who Musk is. He's on the far right and supports (Argentine President Javier) Milei... So we take all these remarks as compliments."

Before Sunday's election, Musk posted: "It is time for the people of Venezuela to have the chance for a better future. Support Maria Corina!"

He was referring to opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who was barred from running in the presidential elections.

Venezuela's highest court has prohibited Machado, a 56-year-old industrial engineer, from officially entering her candidacy for the upcoming presidential elections.

This decision followed the detention of three of Machado's associates on charges of conspiracy, amidst growing tensions between President Nicolas Maduro's government and the opposition.

The court said it upheld findings that Machado had supported U.S. sanctions, engaged in corruption, and caused financial losses to Venezuela's foreign assets, such as the U.S.-based oil refiner Citgo and the Colombian chemicals company Monomeros.

After the vote, and the announcement of the results, Musk said ON Sunday: "Shame on Dictator Maduro" and "What a travesty."

He also posted a 2020 announcement from the US Drug Enforcement Administration of criminal charges against Maduro for drug trafficking and a $15 million reward for information leading to his arrest.

The posts sparked outrage from Maduro.

"He wants to come here with his guns and an army to invade Venezuela. Elon Musk, good thing you showed your face because we knew you were behind it all! With your money and your satellites," Maduro said.

"He wants to control the world, he already controls Argentina... You want to fight? Elon Musk, I am ready. I am the son of Bolivar and Chavez, I'm not afraid of you, Elon Musk... The people defeated Elon Musk's bots, we defeated Elon Musk's bots!"

As the dispute went viral on X, Musk said he was willing to take on Maduro physically, adding that if he lost, he would take the Venezuelan strongman on "a free ride to Mars."

"Elon Musk, let's fight," Maduro told a press conference.

"But come over here, in the Poliedro (stadium), just you and me. If I beat you, Elon Musk, I'll take you up on the trip to Mars, but you're coming with me."