Venezuela won't be allowed to fall into imperialism, fascism hands — Maduro
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has vowed to stop a civil war and accused foreign hands of inciting violence, while pledging to safeguard the country from imperialism and defend the people.
Without naming specific countries, Maduro frequently implies that the US is behind the street protests, saying, "The people know this." / Photo: AFP
August 1, 2024

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has said they would not allow a civil war to break out, blaming the foreign hand for targeting the economy and behind recent protests, and pledging that the country will not be allowed to fall into the hands of “imperialism, fascism, and criminals."

Speaking at a press conference at the Miraflores Palace in the capital Caracas, Maduro warned that there would be no tolerance for malicious protesters who cause acts of violence and that they knew who was financing them.

His remarks came after opposition parties rejected Sunday’s election results, which triggered violent protests that left 12 dead, two of them minors, as well as hundreds injured, with more than 700 arrested by authorities.

The country's economy was being targeted, Maduro said, vowing that "Venezuela will not fall into the hands of imperialism, fascism, and criminals."

"We want everything to be within the constitutional framework.

"We do not want to resort to other means to carry out a revolution," he said.

'We will protect all our people'

Without naming specific countries, Maduro frequently implies that the US is behind the street protests, saying, "The people know this."

"However, if the empire wants to advance its criminal plan, we will defend our homeland to the end.

"We will protect all our people. Whatever we do, we are doing to protect our workers, employees, traders, and people," Maduro said.

"For this, I want to thank our security forces," the president added.

Protests turned violent

The international community has urged President Nicolas Maduro to forfeit his election victory on Sunday after the Venezuelan electoral body signaled a resounding victory for the president with 51.2 percent of the vote, prolonging his rule for another six years.

The opposition and many members of the international community denounced the results, alleging fraud.

Opposition leader Marina Corina Machado and presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez claimed to have 73 percent of the tally sheets, proving that Gonzalez received 70 percent of the votes.

The electoral and political struggle has resulted in thousands of Venezuelans taking to the streets and demanding an end to Maduro's rule.

The protests turned violent and have left 12 dead, two of them minors, as well as hundreds injured, with more than 700 arrested by authorities.

SOURCE:AA
