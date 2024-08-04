At least 30 Palestinians have been killed and scores injured in Israeli air strikes on two schools sheltering displaced people in Gaza City, the Civil Defence Agency has said.

The attacks targeted the Hassan Salama and al Nasr schools west of Gaza City on Sunday, Civil Defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal said.

“Around 80 percent of the victims are children,” he added in a statement.

The spokesman called the scenes at the two bombed schools “tragic.”

"There is no longer a safe place in Gaza City, and the (Israeli) occupation does not respect any sanctities,” he said.

On Saturday, at least 16 people were killed when Israeli warplanes hit a school sheltering displaced people in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood in Gaza City.

According to the government media office in Gaza, at least 172 centres housing displaced people have been targeted in Israeli attacks since last October 7, including 152 schools.

“More than 1,040 people have been killed in attacks on schools, and these massacres are part of Israel’s ongoing crimes against our Palestinian people for the 10th consecutive month,” it added in a statement.

'Continuing massacres'

The media office held the Israeli occupation and the US administration responsible for “the continuing massacres against the displaced and civilians." It called for piling pressure on Tel Aviv and Washington to halt the ongoing bloodshed in Gaza.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since last October.

Nearly 39,600 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 91,400 injured, according to local health authorities.

Almost 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its attacks in the southern city of Rafah, where more than one million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.