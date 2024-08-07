WORLD
4 MIN READ
Microsoft employees demand halt to funding of illegal Israeli settlements
The Windows operating system maker has withheld contribution to UNRWA, which aids Palestinians, while it continues to donate to illegal settlements.
Microsoft employees demand halt to funding of illegal Israeli settlements
Employees issue petition against illegal Israeli settlements on donation list. / Photo: Reuters
August 7, 2024

Microsoft's charitable giving platform has featured organisations operating in illegal Israeli settlements, including one that supports the Israeli military, while removing the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), prompting an internal petition from employees calling for policy changes.

Microsoft donates to Israeli groups Ma'aleh Adumim Foundation, Ein Prat Academy for Leadership, and the Megillot Dead Sea Rescue Team, which violate international law under the Geneva Conventions, the employees said in a recent petition.

"Microsoft is directly funding these illegal and immoral settlements by allowing these organisations to remain," the petition said, asking the company to halt matching donations to the three organisations, according to a report published on Drop Site News, an online media outlet.

"This is not only unethical but also goes against our inclusive values as a company," it added.

Microsoft has not commented on the claims, and as of Tuesday, the occupied West Bank charities were still listed on the Benevity platform, where employees can donate to non-profit organisations and receive matching contributions from their employer.

The three organisations named in the Microsoft employees' petition describe themselves on their websites as being actively involved in the occupation.

The Ma'aleh Adumim Foundation aims to "promote and improve the cultural and social welfare of the residents of the city of Ma’aleh Adumim, Israel and its environs", according to its official documents.

RelatedIsrael scuttling two-state solution with Zionist settlement expansion — NGO

'Aided, abetted and even accelerated genocide'

Situated just outside Jerusalem, the settlement of Ma'aleh Adumim is a particularly contentious one that some analysts argue impedes the two-state solution by physically obstructing the creation of a contiguous Palestinian state in the occupied West Bank, the report noted.

Another organisation that Microsoft supports through donations is the Ein Prat Academy, which describes itself as a "pre-military leadership" programme for Israeli youth.

Its fundraising materials state that the academy's mission is "training Israel's next generation of IDF (Israel Defense Forces) officers and commanders of the highest calibre", and note that it is "the sole pre-military institution with a formal agreement with the IDF".

Located in the occupied West Bank settlement of Kfar Adumim, the academy is listed on Benevity as a "volunteering organisation who helps and supports anyone who got lost/wounded or any other problem in Judea desert area".

Hossam Nasr, a software engineer at Microsoft, said: "Microsoft has aided, abetted, and even accelerated this genocide by continuing to sell (Microsoft's cloud computing platform) Azure services to the Israeli military while disregarding and suppressing internal employee dissent and silencing Palestinian, Arab, and pro-Palestinian employees," according to the report.

"It is as disappointing as it is unsurprising that Microsoft would withhold funding to UNRWA, the most crucial organisation providing humanitarian support to Palestinians, while at the same time helping fund settlement projects that are universally recognised as being in violation of international law,” he added.

RelatedSilwan besieged: Israel targets community spaces for settlement expansion
SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us