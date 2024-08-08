TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish first lady commends Bangladesh's interim leader
The key tasks for Muhammad Yunus are restoring peace in Bangladesh and preparing for new elections following weeks of violence.
Turkish first lady commends Bangladesh's interim leader
She also conveyed her warm wishes to the people of Bangladesh, stating, "I wish the friendly and brotherly people of Bangladesh prosperity and well-being." / Photo: AA Archive
August 8, 2024

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan have commended Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus after he was sworn in as head of Bangladesh's caretaker government following weeks of turmoil in the country.

"I would like to extend my best wishes to the Honourable Prof. Muhammad Yunus, a member of the United Nations Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste, which I have the honour of chairing, as he embarks on his new role as the Head of the Interim Government of Bangladesh," the First Lady said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.

Yunus became head of the interim government after a student uprising forced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee to India.

Bangladesh’s figurehead President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to Yunus on Thursday for his role as chief adviser, which is the equivalent to a prime minister, in presence of foreign diplomats, civil society members, top businessmen and members of the former opposition party at the presidential palace in Dhaka.

Emine Erdogan also expressed confidence in his ability to greatly contribute to democracy, peace, and stability in Bangladesh.

"I wish the friendly and brotherly people of Bangladesh prosperity and well-being."

Related'A Gen Z revolution': US-Bangladeshis reflect on fall and flight of Hasina

Sixteen other people have been included in the interim Cabinet with members drawn mainly from civil society and including two of the student protest leaders.

The Cabinet members were chosen in discussions this week among student leaders, civil society representatives and the military.

Hasina quit on Monday after several chaotic weeks that began in July with protests against a quota system for government jobs that critics said favored people with connections to Hasina’s party.

But the demonstrations soon grew into a bigger challenge for Hasina’s 15-year rule, as more than 300 people including students were killed amid spiraling violence.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us