Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant have exchanged criticism over stalled talks for a ceasefire deal that was seen by many Israelis as an opportunity to free hostages.

"The reason a hostage deal is stalling is in part because of Israel", Israeli media, including television channel Kan, reported Gallant saying in a private briefing for a parliamentary committee on Monday.

Gallant was discussing the choice Israel faced between a ceasefire deal that could end the conflicts in the north with Lebanese Hezbollah and in Gaza and escalating the war, Kan reported.

"I and the defence establishment support the first option," he said, rather than talk of "'total victory' and all that nonsense", a phrase frequently used by Netanyahu in his communications.

Within hours of Gallant's words leaking to the media, Netanyahu hit back in a statement issued by his office, in which he accused Gallant of jeopardising a deal to secure the release of hostages.

"When Gallant adopts the anti-Israel narrative, he harms the chances of reaching a hostage release deal," Netanyahu said, adding that Hamas' new leader Yahya Sinwar is the one "who has been and remains the only obstacle to a hostage deal."

He concluded by saying that Israel's only choice was "to achieve total victory", which "obligates everyone - including Gallant".

Gallant defended himself in a post on X, stating that during the briefing, he had "emphasised that (he is) determined to meet the goals of the war and continue the fighting".

He also blasted what he called "incessant leaks" since the beginning of the war, including the one on Monday.

Hamas' comment

Hamas commented on the row between the two politicians, with one of its leaders, Izzat al-Rishq, saying in a statement that "Gallant's admission (...) confirms what we have always said."

"Netanyahu is lying to the world and to hostage families. He doesn't care about the hostages' lives and doesn't want to reach an agreement", he added.

Hamas officials, some analysts and critics in Israel have said Netanyahu has sought to prolong the fighting for political gain.

In late July, Israeli media reported that Gallant was criticising the lack of a deal to guarantee the return of the hostages held in Gaza since October 7.

Genocidal war

Israel has reduced most of Gaza to ruins, while causing a massive shortage of basic necessities, including water, food, medicine and electricity, which exacerbated the spread of diseases.

Tel Aviv has killed at least 40,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded over 92,000 others.

Thousands have perished under the debris of bombed homes, while some 10,000 Palestinians have been abducted by Israeli troops.

But some 45 American physicians, surgeons and nurses, who have volunteered in Gaza since last October, say the likely death toll from Israel's genocidal war is "already greater than 92,000".

According to a study published in the journal Lancet, the accumulative effects of Israel's war on Gaza could mean the true death toll could reach more than 186,000 people.