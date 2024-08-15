WORLD
3 MIN READ
'Hang the rapist': Thousands protest after rape, murder of medic in India
Demonstrators held signs calling for justice and an end to violence against women.
'Hang the rapist': Thousands protest after rape, murder of medic in India
Large crowds marched through the streets of Kolkata in West Bengal to condemn the killing, with a candlelight rally at midnight. / Photo: AP
August 15, 2024

Thousands took to the streets of Kolkata to condemn the rape and murder of a medic that has triggered protests across India demanding better safety for women.

Large crowds marched through the streets of Kolkata in West Bengal to condemn the killing, with a candlelight rally at midnight coinciding with the start of India's Independence Day celebrations on Thursday.

The discovery of the 31-year-old's brutalised body last week at a state-run hospital has sparked widespread outrage, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding swift punishment for those who commit "monstrous deeds" against women

The protesters in Kolkata, who marched under the slogan "reclaim the night", called for a wider tackling of violence against women and held up handwritten signs demanding action.

"We want justice," read one sign at the rally. "Hang the rapist, save the women," read another.

"The atrocities against women do not stop," midnight marcher Monalisa Guha told Kolkata's The Telegraph newspaper.

"We face harassment almost on a daily basis," another marcher, Sangeeta Halder, told the daily. "But not stepping out because of fear is not the solution."

RelatedIndian doctors halt services in protest over rape, murder of trainee doctor

Halt of medical services

Doctors in government hospitals across several states halted elective services "indefinitely", demanding speedy justice and better workplace security.

Protests have since occurred in several other hospitals across the country, including in the capital.

Modi, speaking in New Delhi morning at Independence Day celebrations, did not specifically reference the Kolkata murder but expressed his "pain" at violence against women.

"There is anger for atrocities committed against our mothers and sisters, there is anger in the nation about that," he said.

"Crimes against women should be quickly investigated; monstrous behaviour against women should be severely and quickly punished," he added.

"That is essential for creating deterrence and confidence in the society."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us