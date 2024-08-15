TÜRKİYE
Türkiye offers troops to fight Daesh, criticises US-PKK/YPG alliance
Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler disputes US strategy and warns against military aid that strengthens the PKK/YPG terrorist group.
US forces provide military training to members of the YPG/PYD, which is Syrian branch of PKK terrorist organisation. / Others
August 15, 2024

Türkiye has proposed sending its troops to fight Daesh in Syria, Defence Minister Yasar Guler has said, underlining Ankara's frustration with continued US support for the PKK's Syrian branch, the YPG.

Guler told a TV channel on Wednesday that Turkish troops could fight Daesh in Syria and there was no need for the US to rely on PKK/YPG terrorists who have been deadly attacks on civilians and military in Türkiye.

The minister reiterated Türkiye's long-standing position that the PYD/YPG and the PKK are indistinguishable, saying: "It is impossible not to see this.

Guler said he had confronted American officials directly on the issue and offered that Turkish forces could fight Daesh, so the US doesn't need the YPG, another terrorist group.

"Our friends tell us: 'We need a force to fight Daesh'. I have said this openly to our American friends: 'Do you really want to fight Daesh?' 'Yes, we do. Then we will give you as much force as you need,'" Guler said.

Türkiye has consistently criticised the US for working with the YPG/PYD, which is an extension of the PKK, a group recognised as a terrorist organisation by both Türkiye and the US. Turkish officials argue that using one terrorist group to fight another is counterproductive.

RelatedUS Centcom's shielding of PKK goes back to 2003 Iraq invasion

In response to questions about the US military support for the YPG/PYD, including the provision of air defence systems, Guler expressed concern that these systems might eventually be accessible to the terrorists.

He pointed out that the US had deployed these systems in northern Syria, ostensibly to protect their bases from potential missile and rocket attacks.

“We hear that they are training some PYD members there. This is unacceptable,” Guler said. Türkiye has expressed concerns that the US may empower the YPG with these systems in the future.

The offer from Türkiye underscores its persistent opposition to the US strategies in Syria and its determination to play a central role in the region's security dynamics.

US denies training PKK

The Turkish defence minister's comments came on the same day that a US State Department official denied allegations that US troops have been training PKK/YPG terrorists to fight against Türkiye.

Commenting on Türkiye's counter-terrorism operations against terrorist organisations such as the PKK, Guler said that some foreign elements support terrorist groups, but "whoever supports them, we will bury them in the pages of history as soon as possible".

"Our forces have been fighting heroically in the base areas for about eight years. We have rendered the terrorist organisation helpless. A very effective fight continues with the successful activities of our security forces".

Türkiye, having been one of the first nations to designate Daesh as a terrorist organisation in 2013, continues to face threats from the group, evidenced by multiple attacks that have claimed over 300 lives and injured hundreds.

The ongoing anti-terror operations reflect Türkiye's unwavering commitment to peace, unity, and the security of its citizens and the global community.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
