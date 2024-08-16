Hamas has opened up a new front in the Gaza war, striking telling blows on Israel amid the ongoing assault on the besieged Palestinian enclave since October 7.

Hamas has played a bigger role as a non-state actor in the ongoing war, challenging the better-equipped Israeli military on the ground. Meanwhile, Hezbollah has provided supporting fire from the flanks to target the Israeli army.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed over 40,000 people till now, most of them women and children and turned the enclave into a dystopian wasteland of concrete rubble and twisted metal.

The two groups have also been increasingly deploying sophisticated cyber weapons in their respective efforts against Israeli military targets, according to media reports.

Two-pronged attack

In a stunning display of cyber capability, Hamas' Cyber Force successfully infiltrated Israel's military communications in the early days of the war, gathering critical intelligence and launching several malware programs that helped guide the group's battlefield strategy.

Cyber Force is part of Hamas’ military wing, the Qassam Brigades, and described by Israel as “shadow soldiers”.

According to a New York Times investigation, Cyber Force operatives had "amazingly accurate knowledge of the secrets of the Israeli army," including detailed information on troop locations and response times.

Since the start of the war on October 7, Hezbollah has also stepped up its digital operations against Israel.

A report by Israel's National Cyber Directorate reveals that over 15 groups associated with Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas have engaged in cyber attacks against Israel, often sharing intelligence, methods, and tools while targeting key sectors such as energy and transportation.

Hezbollah has reportedly launched cyber attacks against Israeli targets in retaliation for strikes on Lebanon. The impact of these cyber operations has been significant.

According to reports by the Anadolu news agency, Israeli media has recorded over three billion cyber attacks against the country's military computer systems since October 7.

This staggering figure underscores the effectiveness of these groups’ digital campaigns.

Chinks in Israeli armour

The success of Hamas and Hezbollah's cyber activities has raised questions about potential lapses in Israeli intelligence and security, especially considering Israel’s reputation as “one of the most advanced countries” in cyber defence.

Lt. Gen. Charles Moore, a former deputy director of US Cyber Command, was quoted by Politico as saying that these operations surprised many, given the widely regarded capabilities of Israeli and US intelligence agencies.

The rise of non-state actors like Hamas and Hezbollah in the cyber domain is part of a larger trend that is transforming the nature of modern warfare.

The low cost and quick deployment of cyber weapons have enabled these groups to rapidly close the gap with state actors, challenging the conventional power dynamics on the digital battlefield.

This shift has significant implications for the future of conflict, as it empowers groups like those involved in the ‘axis of resistance’ to confront technologically superior adversaries and project power beyond their traditional spheres of influence.

Additionally, in the digital public square, Hamas and Hezbollah are deftly using social media to shape the narrative and rally support for their cause.

Despite attempts at censorship, these groups have maintained a strong presence on platforms like Telegram and Twitter, sharing updates from the frontlines and highlighting Israeli attacks on civilians and managing the psychological warfare.

Analysts highlight that the emergence of a united ‘axis of resistance’ in cyberspace, with Iran potentially lending its substantial cyber capabilities to the conflict, could mark a significant shift in the digital landscape of the Middle East.

As the war continues, it is evident that cyber warfare will play an increasingly central role, with various groups employing digital strategies to further their objectives.

By hacking military secrets, rallying support online, aligning with other anti-Israel forces in cyberspace, and shaping public opinion, these groups are redefining the rules of asymmetric conflict and challenging Israel's aura of invincibility, one line of code at a time.