Azerbaijan pledges support to Türkiye amid wildfires
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expresses solidarity with Türkiye in phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Azerbaijan has been a devoted supporter of Türkiye, previously aiding in search and rescue, as well as rebuilding efforts, when magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes struck Türkiye on February 6, 2023 / Photo: AA Archive
August 17, 2024

Azerbaijan, a brotherly nation with a history of deep ties with Türkiye, has offered its support in battling the ongoing wildfires that erupted around the country.

In a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday, Ilham Aliyev conveyed his wishes for a speedy recovery and expressed readiness to assist, including the deployment of a firefighting aircraft.

The conversation also covered bilateral relations and regional developments, according to a statement from the Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications.

Erdogan expressed his gratitude for the support, emphasising the deepening bond between the two nations during difficult times.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry, in a statement on X following the phone call, also expressed the nation's thanks to Azerbaijan for its valuable support.

Fires under control

Türkiye has been fighting over 70 wildfires across the country, 69 of which have been brought under control, while six remain active.

Latest reports from Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli indicated that the intensity of the forest fire in Türkiye's western Izmir province had been reduced, with no immediate threat to the city.

Speaking to reporters in Izmir, he reassured that the current situation does not warrant an international call for assistance.

Azerbaijan has been a devoted supporter of Türkiye, previously aiding in search and rescue, as well as rebuilding efforts, when magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes struck Türkiye on February 6, 2023, claiming the lives of over 53,000 people.

“Just as Türkiye stands by Azerbaijan in good times and in sad times, we always stand by Türkiye and will continue to do so. Because we are one nation, two states,” Aliyev said earlier this year, ahead of the first anniversary of the devastating earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye.

SOURCE:TRT World
