As the final day of the Democratic National Convention dawns, the grand finale is set to feature Kamala Harris accepting her nomination.

Yet, beneath the celebratory veneer lies a dissonant note — one that highlights the ongoing tensions and dissatisfaction regarding the Democratic party's treatment of Palestinian voices.

The spotlight is on Harris who is ready to rally the Democratic base for the upcoming election. But as she prepares to deliver her address, outside the United Center, a dramatic and deeply symbolic protest is unfolding.

A group of 'uncommitted' delegates, irked by the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) refusal to include Palestinian voices in the convention’s lineup, have staged a sit-in. Their overnight vigil on the sidewalk represents more than just a protest; it is a stark statement of their discontent and a call for inclusivity.

"When we ran out of options, we just sat down," Abbas Alawieh, an “Uncommitted” delegate told reporters, embodying the discontent of those who feel sidelined by the party’s decision. The delegates vow to remain in place until either their demands are met or the convention concludes tonight.

The refusal to feature a Palestinian American speaker — despite the inclusion of voices such as the families of Israeli hostages — has ignited fierce criticism and exposed a significant rift within the party.

Critics argue that the party’s decision to highlight the Israeli perspective while marginalising the Palestinian narrative reveals a troubling bias.

The United Autoworkers Union, a powerful ally of the Democratic Party, has been vocal in its discontent, calling on the DNC to rectify the oversight and include a Palestinian American speaker in the convention’s final hours.

This call for action underscores the broader dissatisfaction and perceived double standard that has surfaced amid the convention's celebrations.

Outside the convention hall, the scene is far from festive. Thousands of activists have taken to the streets of Chicago, demanding an end to the Israeli violence in Gaza and calling for a ceasefire.

The mood turned tense as clashes erupted with police outside the Israeli Consulate, leading to 56 arrests and further amplifying the sense of unrest.

This unrest mirrors the broader discontent with the DNC's handling of Palestinian issues and highlights the complex and often contentious nature of international politics that the convention has inadvertently spotlighted.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, a prominent figure in the Democratic Party and a vocal advocate for human rights, has weighed in on the debate.

Ellison praised Harris for advocating a ceasefire and addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. However, he emphasised that a Palestinian American speaker's presence at the convention would have been a powerful addition, bringing a crucial perspective to the forefront.

"Not only is the content of the message important, the messenger is also important," Ellison stated, underscoring the need for diverse voices in the political conversation.

As the convention nears its conclusion, the contrast between the party’s celebratory atmosphere and the ongoing protests outside becomes increasingly stark. New York Senator Chuck Schumer dismissed the sit-in as a minor disruption, emphasising the overwhelming unity within the party.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, however, has voiced strong support for the 'uncommitted delegates' call for a Palestinian American speaker. Johnson argued that the Democratic Party must address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza with a more inclusive approach.

"We’re talking about thousands of babies and elderly people being brutalised by an act of war," Johnson said. "You have to have a voice that can call for peace as well as the releasing of hostages."

This perspective echoes the sentiments of those who feel that the party’s actions fail to fully address the complexities of the conflict and the voices of those affected.

Many other Democratic leaders urged the party to reconsider the request. In a statement, California Rep. Ro Khanna said that "the Democratic Party, which aspires to be the party of human rights, must not in 2024 perpetuate this erasure of the Palestinian story."

In the midst of this turmoil, the ‘Uncommitted’ movement had suggested several potential Palestinian American speakers, including Georgia State Representative Ruwa Romman.

Romman had prepared a speech that balanced calls for Harris’s election, the defeat of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, and urgent demands for a ceasefire and the end of violence in the Palestinian enclave. Her draft speech reflected the broader push for a more inclusive dialogue and a recognition of the Palestinian plight within the convention’s framework.

Earlier in the week, the convention did allow some space for activists to hold a forum on the war in Gaza, providing a platform for personal stories and calls for action.

This gesture, viewed by some as an olive branch, has not fully satisfied those who believe that a Palestinian American speaker on the main stage would have made a significant impact.

As the convention wraps up and Harris is officially nominated, the unresolved tensions and the exclusion of Palestinian voices may leave a lasting impression on the Democratic Party’s approach to inclusivity and representation in the lead-up to the November election.