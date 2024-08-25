WORLD
2 MIN READ
Scores killed in two separate road accidents in Pakistan
Some 29 passengers were killed in an accident near Rawlakot in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, while 11 Shia pilgrims were killed in a separate accident in southwest Pakistan.
Road accidents in Pakistan are common, owing primarily to inadequate safety standards. / Photo: AP Archive
August 25, 2024

At least 40 people have been killed and dozens others injured in two road accidents in southwest and northwest Pakistan, police and local media reported.

Some 29 passengers were killed when a passenger vehicle fell into a ravine near Rawlakot in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, about 80 kilometres from the capital Islamabad, local broadcaster Geo News reported on Sunday, citing rescue officials.

Commissioner Rawlakot Abdul Hameed Khan confirmed that 21 people were killed in the road mishap.

Local TV channels showed footage of the badly damaged bus lying on rocks downhill as locals gathered at the scene.

Shia pilgrims killed

In another accident, 11 Shia pilgrims were killed and over 30 injured when a bus fell into a ravine in southwest Pakistan on Sunday morning, police said.

The accident occurred in the Lasbella district of Balochistan province, which borders Iran.

Victims from the northeastern Punjab province were on their way to Iran.

The initial investigation suggested that the accident was caused by a failure of the brakes.

The incident took place days after 28 Pakistani pilgrims were killed and 23 injured in a bus crash in the Iranian city of Yazd on Wednesday.

Road accidents in Pakistan are common, owing primarily to inadequate safety standards.

