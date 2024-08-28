WORLD
Mexico hits 'pause' on ties with US, Canada embassies
US and Canada need to learn to respect Mexico's sovereignty, says Mexican President Lopez Obrador after rare criticism from the two countries over a proposed judicial overhaul.
The three countries share a crucial commercial relationship that reached an estimated $1.8 trillion in trade in 2022. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 28, 2024

Mexico's president has told reporters he has put relations with the United States and Canadian embassies "on pause" after the two countries voiced concerns over a proposed controversial judicial overhaul.

"There is a pause," Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a press conference on Tuesday, clarifying that the freeze was with the embassies and not with the countries.

He didn't elaborate on what a pause would mean.

A committee in the lower house of Mexico's Congress passed the proposal late on Monday, paving the way for it to be approved when the newly elected Congress takes office in September.

The judicial overhaul proposal, suggested by the Mexican president during his final weeks in office, has spurred major protests and strikes and wide criticism from investors and financial institutions.

Last week, American ambassador Ken Salazar called the proposal a "risk" to democracy that would endanger Mexico's commercial relationship with the United States.

The US and Mexico are each other's largest trade partners.

Lopez Obrador lambasted the ambassador, saying he violated Mexican sovereignty. Salazar has since dialled back his tone, writing on X that he was open to a dialogue.

Lopez Obrador said during his morning press briefing Tuesday he believed the sharp comments were not from Salazar, but rather from the US State Department.

"We're not going to tell him (Salazar) to leave the country," he said, "I hope that they promise to be respectful of Mexican's independence, of our country's sovereignty. But until that happens, and they continue these policies, it's on pause."

He added cheekily, "We are going to take our time," garnering laughs from some reporters.

Lopez Obrador also accused Canada of interfering with an internal matter for expressing apprehension about the proposal.

'Radical statements'

The three countries share a crucial commercial relationship that reached an estimated $1.8 trillion in trade in 2022.

So far, the tensions show no clear signs of how they can affect the longstanding economic and diplomatic relationship between them.

It's not the first time the Mexican state head has thrown around the phrase. In 2022, he announced a diplomatic pause with Spain over a dispute with energy companies.

At the time, Lopez Obrador said the pause "is not a break in relations" with Spain, but "nothing more than a respectful and fraternal protest against the abuses and grievances committed against the people of Mexico and our country."

However, the latest comments aimed at the US ambassador come amid heightened tensions between the two governments in recent months after the US nailed Mexican drug lord 'El Mayo' Zambada in a peculiar set of events.

As more information has been revealed about the case, Lopez Obrador has taken on an increasingly belligerent tone, said Carlos Perez Ricart, a political analyst at Mexico's Center for Economic Research and Teaching.

"In other circumstances, in another context, he might have just listened, not escalated the conflict," Perez Ricart said. "In the past months, we've seen a lot more radical statements towards the United States."

Lopez Obrador is set to pass the baton to his political ally and President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, who takes office on October 1.

Perez Ricart said while the recent tensions may burden Mexico's first woman president, it can also help her set herself apart as a more moderate head of state.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
